Doug Dvorak to Deliver Sales Training to Caldwell Manufacturing

Posted on 2021-11-18 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce he will be in Rochester, NY on Tuesday, November 16 to provide sales training and coaching to the employees of Caldwell Manufacturing.

For more than 130 years, Caldwell has produced quality fenestration hardware for window and door manufacturers around the world. Its products are everywhere from homes to schools, office buildings to hotels, even the United Nations Secretariat Building and the Empire State Building in NYC.

Dvorak is a world-renowned sales coach who has delivered workshops to over a million people in more than 100 countries. He will be working with Caldwell Manufacturing to help its sales team with his proven approach to successful selling.

Dvorak’s workshops engage individuals and improve performance by giving them techniques and tools they can use immediately. He also discusses leadership strategies that help leaders achieve authority by better understanding and implementing core concepts of what he calls “servant leadership strategies.” These include Empathy, Listening, Foresight and Awareness.

In his training, Dvorak covers how to help teams work together so they can have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity. He believes this results in improved overall morale, increased productivity and reduced overall turnover.

To learn more about Doug Dvorak and The Sales Coaching Institute’s workshops, visit salescoach.us contact him directly at 847-241-4860.

About Doug Dvorak: Doug Dvorak is a master certified sales trainer and motivational keynote speaker who is one of the most well-traveled working today. Dvorak is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and a graduate of Flagler College in Florida. He is also a member of several prestigious speaker organizations.

 

Press contact:
Company: Doug Dvorak
Address: 1061 W. 16th St. #306, Chicago, Illinois, 60608
City: Chicago
State: Illinois
Zip: 60608
Telephone: 847-241-4860
doug@dougdvorak.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution