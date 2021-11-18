Hiring and Retention Solutions in Challenging Times, Scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, 9 a.m

Plymouth, MA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Employers can’t fill critical positions. More than 40 percent of current employees are resigning. Customers and clients are annoyed by lack of service, product and attention. What can an employer do?

In response to this crisis, a complimentary webinar entitled “Embracing the new workplace. Hiring and retention solutions in challenging times” is scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, 9 a.m. To RSVP, please visit shorturl.at/buCIJ.

Employment expert panelists include Denise Noble of HR Engineers based in Franklin, MA; David Sawyer of Safer Places based in Middleboro, MA and Brad Pinta, Esq. of Pinta Law Group located in Quincy, MA. Steve Dubin of PR Works, Plymouth, MA will moderate the discussion. The panel will offer specific advice, tips and examples of how to attract and retain the best and brightest.

Noble will expand upon new methods of attracting quality candidates to the workplace and how to create a work environment that encourages employees to be heard, seen, valued and connected to a common goal. Sawyer will outline how to use custom background checks to make a better and more informed hiring decision. Pinta will underscore his personal challenge with hiring and firing legal staff and the ironic litigation that could arise from these processes.

The business community is encouraged to attend. The event is sponsored by three leading organizations including My Pinnacle Network which hosts monthly meetings for business-to-business professionals at five locations throughout Massachusetts including Braintree, Mansfield, Needham, Pembroke, and Westborough; South Shore Networking Professionals which connects business people monthly at locations throughout the South Shore; and Rockland Trust, offering a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches, commercial lending offices, investment management offices, and residential lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as through online, mobile and phone banking.

Please RSVP for the event at shorturl.at/buCIJ. Or call My Pinnacle Network at 781-582-1061.