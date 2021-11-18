Automotive Headliners Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2021 To 2031

Competitive advantage of equipping automobiles with utmost range of convenience has driven the sales growth for leading automakers across the globe. Manufacturers of automobiles are actively adopting parts such as headliners in the production of vehicles. The demand for automotive headliners continues to gain traction as these parts have been thoroughly integrated in the production of every automobile hitting the roads. New materials are being used in the production of automotive headliners to increase their stiffness and reduce their weights. The key role of automotive headliners in performance and fuel efficiency of vehicles will instrument their growing demand in the foreseeable future.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=414

According to Fact.MR’s recently published forecast study, the global market for automotive headliners will reflect healthy expansion during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Over the forecast period, the global automotive headliners market is poised to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.9%. The report further projects that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 46 Bn worth of automotive headliners will be sold globally.

Technological advancements will influence the global automotive headliners manufacturing landscape. The report assesses the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region as the largest market for automotive headliners through 2026. By the end of 2026, the APEJ automotive headliners market will register sales of over 88 million headliners. APEJ countries namely China, South Korea and India will spearhead the global production of automotive headliners in the near future.

4 Foresights on How Global Automotive Headliners Market will Expand through 2026

In 2017, more than 67 million units of automotive headliners made of foam-backed cloth have been sold across the globe. The demand for foam-backed cloth materials in production of automotive headliners will remain high through 2026.

Though 2026, more than 60% of the overall global market values will be procured from sales of hardtop headliners. The report further reveals that more than 50 million soft-top automotive headliners were sold across the globe by the end of 2017.

Automotive headliners will be predominantly installed in compact vehicles. By 2026-end, nearly two-fifth of headliners manufactured in the world will be used for compact vehicles. The report estimates nearly 30 million units of automotive headliners have been sold for mid-sized vehicles in 2017.

OEMs will be observed as the largest sales channel for automotive headliners throughout the forecast period. Over 1.8 billion automotive headliners will be sold by OEMs across the globe by the end of 2026.

The report has profiled key manufacturers of automotive headliners, which include, Grupo Antolin, Sage Automotive Interiors, Cindus Corp, Harodite Industries, Lear Corporation, American Foam & Fabric, Johns Manville, Glen Raven, Toyota Boshoku Corp, and IAC Group. These companies are anticipated to remain active in the global automotive headliners market expansion through 2026. Most of these companies are expected to introduce composite materials in production of headliners. Manufacturing lightweight automotive headliners with high stiffness will also be observed as a key trend exercised by these companies.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=414

Key Market Segments

Material Foam-backed Cloth Cotton-napped Cloth Synthetic Cloth Perforated Cloth

Headliner Type Hardtop Soft-top

Vehicle Compact Mid-sized Premium Luxury LCV HCV

Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Region North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, & Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, & Rest of MEA) Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, & Rest of APEJ)



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=414

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com