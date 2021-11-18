Global Top Phosphate Ester Market Industry Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Phosphate esters offer fire-resistance, anti-wear properties, and good chemical resistance, due to which they do not react with metals and chemicals in various mechanical systems. Phosphate ester products can withstand a wide range of temperatures. They can also withstand corrosive industrial agents and hydraulic system environments.These properties of phosphate esters have led to their increased use in hydraulic systems, lubricants, and fire retardants. The phosphate esters market is estimated to be USD 843.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,179.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022.Non-halogenated phosphorous esters are expected to drive the market, due to their increased use in various application industries, such as lubricants, paints & coatings, and surfactants, among others.

Based ontype, the triaryl phosphate esters segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the phosphate esters market in 2017. Triaryl phosphate esters are widely used as fire retardants and hydraulic fluids, owing to their self-extinguishing properties. Asia Pacific and North America are the major markets for triaryl phosphate esters, in terms of value and volume. Some common triaryl phosphate esters include CDP (Cresyl Diphenyl Phosphate), TCP (Tricresyl Phosphate), and TPP (Triphenyl Phosphate).

The plasticizers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of phosphate esters market during the forecast period, owing to their good gelling behavior and low-temperature performance. Phosphate esters are used as plasticizers in various polymers, such as polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic polyurethane,and polyurethane foams. Their inherent fire retarding property is used to improve the behavior of plasticized polymers in various applications.

AsiaPacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for phosphate esters during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high growth economies in the region. Emerging countries, such as China and India are the world’s major producers and consumers of phosphate esters.