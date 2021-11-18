Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market – Covid -19 Impact and Market Dynamics

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cell lysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is driven mainly by increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases and growing focus on personalized medicine.

Covid -19 Impact On The Cell Lysis Market

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the demand for diagnostic kits and other critical care medical devices has witnessed exponential growth in the last two quarters. Currently, healthcare provider facilities across the globe are overwhelmed with patient submissions for COVID-19 screening & treatment. This has resulted in severe disruptions in clinical workflows within inpatient care facilities, leading to prioritizing critical patient care procedures by provider facilities. However, government and corporate investments have increased significantly to drive the manufacturing and supply of medical supplies required to cater to infected patients. This has pressured stakeholders to strengthen their existing manufacturing capabilities and supply chains. The life sciences industry and multinational organizations & smaller companies are working round-the-clock to meet this demand and make tests available.

Global Cell Lysis Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Increasing government funding for research

Researchers utilize disrupted cells to study an organelle’s morphology and function and develop new cell therapies and other cell-based treatments. Owing to the importance of cell-based research, various government bodies have increased support for the growth of such research studies. Many government organizations have extended their help in the form of investments, funds, and grants. For instance, in March 2020, the Government of Canada invested around USD 7.0 million through the Stem Cell Network’s competitive research funding program to support stem cell research in Canada. In 2019, the Minister of Science and Sport (Canada) announced funding of USD 22.7 million, in addition to funding of USD 33.4 million by provincial governments to support 36 research projects through Genome Canada. The projects include various sectors such as health, agriculture, natural resources, and the environment

OPPORTUNITY: Growing opportunity in emerging markets

Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India present significant opportunities for players in the cell lysis market. The major reasons for this are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in infrastructure facilities for research, and favorable legislation for cell-based research in emerging countries. Owing to this, key industry players strengthen their presence in emerging countries like China by establishing new facilities and R&D and innovation centers in the region.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). In 2020, Thermo Fisher Sicnetific Inc. held the leading position in the market. The The company has a strong geographic presence across the US, China, Germany, and the UK. Moreover, the company’s strong brand recognition and comprehensive product portfolio in the cell lysis market is its key strength. Merck held the second position in the cell lysis market in 2020.