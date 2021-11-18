Mice Model Market – COVID-19 Impact, Market Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global mice model market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive outcomes, and ongoing innovations in mice models are driving the growth of the global mice model industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mice Model Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented global public health challenge and is expected to have a significant impact on the mice model market for the research & development of vaccines and antiviral drugs. A large number of animal models are required to verify the safety and efficacy of new entities before conducting human trials. According to the WHO, more than 20 vaccines are being developed across the globe for COVID-19. These vaccines are in the preclinical phase, and some of them have already entered the animal trials phase. Several mice models have supported the replication of SARS-CoV-2, including C57BL/6, BALB/c, 129SvEv, hACE2 transgenic, and STA1 gene knockout (KO), out of which some mice models, like humans, develop symptoms of pneumonia.

The market demand for COVID-19 mouse models is increasing, especially for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express human ACE2 in the airway and other epithelia and develop a lethal SARS-CoV infection. However, current supply is limited, as mice model providers do not have readymade populations to meet surging demand. Additionally, due to the pandemic, many research institutions are bound to shut down and are unable to operate normally, which has adversely affected the mice model market.

Mice Model Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing usage of mice models in virology and infectious diseases

Over the years, there has been an increase in the incidence of viral infectious diseases. In the past two decades, coronavirus outbreaks have taken place three times—SARS-CoV in 2002, MERS-CoV in 2012, and SARS-CoV-2 in 2019. However, the current SARS-CoV-2 is much more severe than the SARS-CoV in 2002 and has spread to more than 213 countries affecting millions of individuals. The emergence of the novel coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19) has prompted the use of animal models for the study of its pathology and the development of effective treatment

Apart from coronavirus studies, mice models are considered to be the best small animal models for hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), Zika virus, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), among others. According to the WHO, infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people every year. In the last two decades, over 30 new infectious diseases have emerged. According to UNAIDS, by the end of 2019, 38 million individuals were affected by HIV. Mice models have been used widely for several different viral investigations due to their small size, low cost, easy operation, and high reproducibility.

Opportunity: Rising demand for humanized mice models

Humanized mice models are important tools for conducting preclinical research to gain insights into human biology. These models are developed through the engraftment of human cells or tissues, leading to the expression of human proteins in mice.

Humanized mice are increasingly being used as models for biomedical research applications, such as cancer, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, regenerative medicine, and hepatitis. In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, announced funding for projects to conduct detailed characterization, direct comparisons, and further development of humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. The need to identify the actual effects of drugs on humans, as well as the growing focus on studying human-specific infections, therapies, and immune responses, is promoting the development and use of humanized mice models.

Key Players of Market:

Some of the key players include Charles River Laboratories (US) The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Envigo (US), JANVIER LABS (France), genOway (France), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure Bioservices (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Innovive (US), Allentown, LLC (US), FENGSHI Group (China), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour Biomed (US) among others.