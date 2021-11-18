Contrast Media Injectors Market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global contrast media injectors market size is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2020 and 2025. Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and CVD; a large number of approvals for contrast agents; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by government organizations are driving the growth of the contrast media injectors market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96046959

COVID-19 impact on the Global Contrast Injectors Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population as well as huge economic impact on most of the countries. The Pandemic has put a huge strain on the healthcare systems around the world. During this period, health care institutions and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to slow the spread of disease and conserve health care resources for COVID-19 patients. Many radiology departments have experienced a rapid decline in imaging case volume. Radiology practices should anticipate 50% to 70% decreases in imaging volume that will last a minimum of 3 to 4 months, depending on the location of practice and the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in each region.

Opportunity: IT-enabled solutions for contrast media injectors

Contrast media injectors are now enabled with an LCD screen to maintain flow rates and monitor patient status. Also, market players are introducing new software for injector systems that can generate data in real-time. Information such as contrast media flow rate, injection pressure, injection speed, and type of contrast media can be easily accessed through this software. The IT department of a hospital can connect this software directly to their hospital information systems or electronic medical records and access patient data from picture archiving and communication systems. This reduces the time, error rate, and effort to upload statistical data and images manually.

Challenge: Dearth of trained professionals

A high degree of technical skill and expertise is required to handle advanced and sophisticated diagnostic imaging systems. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, radiology technicians may witness employment growth of about 21% between 2012 and 2022. Although this is significant, the dearth of specialists and radiologists is an important challenge for countries across the globe

North America accounted for the largest share of the Contrast Media Injector market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Geographically, the contrast media injector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to factors such as the rising R&D investments and favorable demographic scenario in China, rising aging population and cancer incidence in Japan, growing investment in the Indian radiology market, and increasing focus of market players & increasing government support to strengthen healthcare service delivery in other countries are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Get a Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96046959

Key Market Players

Major players in this market include Bayer Ag (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), Guerbet Group (France), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd (Japan), Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinomdt) (China), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (Hongkong), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd (China), Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co Ltd. (China), and Medtron AG (Germany).