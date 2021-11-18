Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Top Segmentation and Business Insight.

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global peripheral vascular devices market size is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, the approval of new and advanced products, and the rising incidence of diabetes. However, the availability of alternative treatments and product failures and recalls are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Angiography catheters segment accounted for the largest share of the catheters market in 2019

Based on type, the catheters market is categorized into angiography catheters, guiding catheters, and IVUS/OCT catheters. Among all the angiography catheters segment accounted for the largest share of the catheters market in 2019. This is due to the high and increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, coupled with the growing awareness about the benefits of the early diagnosis of PVDs.

Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019

Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market has been categorized into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. Among both, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market in 2019. This can be attributed to the advantages of embolic protection devices over chronic total occlusion devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow. Moreover, an increasing number of interventional procedures for treating peripheral artery diseases.

North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019

Based on the region, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising aging population, availability of reimbursement, and the presence of all key players.

Key Players of Markets:

Prominent players in the peripheral vascular devices market are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).