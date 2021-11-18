Doug Dvorak to Present to the Bahrain Entrepreneurs’ Organization

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce he will conduct a live online event to the Bahrain Entrepreneurs’ Organization on Monday, November 15.

The organization is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000 influential business owners with 198 chapters in 61 countries. Founded in 1987, the Bahrain Entrepreneurs’ Organization is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

Dvorak will present alongside Christine Corelli, a Chicago-based keynote speaker, workshop facilitator, columnist, author, and successful businesswoman. In the three-hour session, the duo will share their combined business savvy, results of extensive research, and real-world experience to provide their audience with valuable information on the five critical success factors that drive business growth. They are:

1. Dynamic leadership

2. Superior sales / business development team

3. A reputation for superior customer service

4. A high-performance culture

5. Execution

The dynamic pair will also discuss other topics such as: Everything starts and stops with leadership; How your culture can make and break you; and, Execution must be a strong part of your competitive strategy.

Doug Dvorak is an industry-leading sales coach who has delivered sales workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people. To learn more about him and The Sales Coaching Institute’s workshops, visit salescoach.us contact him directly at 847-241-4860.

About Doug Dvorak: Doug Dvorak is a master certified sales trainer and motivational keynote speaker who is one of the most well-traveled working today. Dvorak is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and a graduate of Flagler College in Florida. He is also a member of several prestigious speaker organizations.