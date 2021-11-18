Revenue Growth Predicted For Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market By 2031

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the glass-free HD 3D display market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of around 15.5% over the next ten years.

Technological advancements have resulted in autostereoscopy, a method of displaying stereoscopic 3D images without any glasses need to be worn by the viewer. Manufacturers are developing autostereoscopy 3D displays from prototypes to commercial products, besides methods to display 3D movies at home without the need for 3D glasses.

Although companies have already started providing automultiscopic displays, allowing glass-free HD 3D TVs, still the content being produced is very limited. Hence, manufacturers are also focusing on creating a method that can convert existing content into 3D content for automultiscopic display.

Manufacturers are currently working on two approaches – multiple views and eye-tracking; this will help wider viewing angles. However, cost is still the biggest concern for glass-free HD 3D displays.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global glass-free HD 3D display market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

TVs capture a major chunk of the market by application, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 780 Mn over 2021-2031.

Under technology, the light barriers segment has been the fastest-growing, owing to escalated business globally over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 89 BPS by 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for glass-free HD 3D displays was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 1.3% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

“Technological intervention to drive wheel of fortune for glass-free HD 3D displays,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Application TVs Advertising Display Mobile Devices Others

By Technology Light Barrier Glass-Free HD 3D Display Lenticular Lens Glass-Free HD 3D Display Directional Backlight Glass-Free HD 3D Display Direct Imaging Glass-Free HD 3D Display Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market growth.

