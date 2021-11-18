Worldwide Sales of Wrap Around Sleep Mask Is Projected to Grow At a CAGR of More than 3.5% By 2029

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global Wrap around Sleep Mask market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units), according to a Fact.MR study.

Amidst increasing cases of sleep apnea and insomnia, the global sales of Wrap around Sleep Mask are growing at a CAGR of more than 3.5% between 2019 and 2029. The market is getting tailwinds from changing consumer trends that favor alternative techniques to cure sleep related diseases. Wrap around Sleep Masks offer an ideal way to battle sleep related ailments. With research and development in material, design, and comfort features, manufacturers are differentiating products in a highly competitive market. Market players are mining opportunities in luxury travel segment and medical treatments of sleep diseases by forging strategic partnerships with travelling service providers and sleep science professionals.

Global Wrap around Sleep Mask Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global Wrap around Sleep Mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Product Type

Regular

Contoured

Wrap Around

Others

Distributional Channel

Offline

Online

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Key Takeaways of Global Wrap around Sleep Mask study

Regular Wrap around Sleep Masks are projected to grow 1.5X during the forecast period. This is closely followed by contour Wrap around Sleep Masks. On the other hand, wrap-around Wrap around Sleep Masks are offering lucrative opportunities for leading stakeholders in the market

Offline channels of distribution are set to capture 75% market share. Online channels of distribution show healthy growth opportunities with 1.6 X gains through 2029.

North America holds majority of market share, the region will 1.3X growth during the forecast period. This is followed by Europe and East Asian countries where consumer awareness about importance of sleep is driving Wrap around Sleep Mask adoption.

“Wrap around Sleep Masks are soaring in popularity among consumers who are undertaking long distance travel. Increasing penetration of economical flights along with the significantly growing tour and travel industry is propelling growth in Wrap around Sleep Mask market. Cohesive economic and consumer trends are leading the market towards a profitable future.” Says the Fact MR Analyst

Growing Awareness of Sleeping Habits Drive Wrap around Sleep Mask Adoption

A major factor influencing growth is development of skin friendly material, smart technologies, and products that are designed to cater to a wide range of consumer needs. Medical community is of the opinion that Wrap around Sleep Masks can enable consumers to develop healthy sleep cycles for sleep deprived consumers. Side effects of sleep medication also play an important role in mass-adoption of Wrap around Sleep Masks during the forecast period.

Smart Wrap around Sleep Mask technologies such as IOT Wrap around Sleep Masks and REM Wrap around Sleep Masks are garnering a lot og consumer traction. For instance, IoT Wrap around Sleep Masks can switch on/off lights and control room temperature based on sleep data of the user. Similarly, smart Wrap around Sleep Masks emit a dim orange light that induces melatonin production to help consumers fall asleep naturally. Scientists and R & D departments are developing Wrap around Sleep Mask technology that promotes health.

Find More Valuable Insights on Wrap around Sleep Mask Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global Wrap around Sleep Mask market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with compelling insights on the global Wrap around Sleep Mask market on the basis of product type (Regular, Contoured, Wrap around, and Others), distribution channels (offline and online), and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

