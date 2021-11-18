Tier 1 Players Collectively Account for More Than 30% Revenue Share in Fluoropolymers Metal Coatings Market Forecast 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Facility expansion is one of the key focus areas of leading companies. While the tier 2 players are focusing on improving the existing products with new technologies and formulations. New and smart Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings providing protection against chemical staining, UV, dirt, and corrosion are provided by top players in the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market.

Rise in Construction and Automotive Sector Driving Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market Growth

Automotive and building & construction industries are emerging as key drivers for the growth of Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market. Heavy investment in the construction industry in the Asia Pacific region is offering growth opportunity or Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings manufacturers. Countries such as China, India, Qatar, and Indonesia are demanding quality metal coating products for mega construction projects.

The Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, the demand is likely to surpass 6,000’000 tons by the end of 2018, according to the latest report by Fact.MR. The growth of the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market is largely influenced by the immense growth in the construction and automotive industry coupled with rising urbanization.

The substantial growth of new construction projects in the APEJ region is likely to influence the sales of Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings in the forthcoming years. China and India are the countries driving most of the demand in the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market. The demand for Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings with fewer layers and lower cure temperatures is also increasing by the industrial coatings customers. With new regulations, demand for the eco-friendly Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings with low or zero VOC is also visible in APEJ region. China is also planning to charge a tax on VOC emission for solvent-based paints and coatings.

The coating companies in China are also focusing on developing smart Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings for various industries. Meanwhile, research and development activities are also going on in the country, this is likely to result in some interesting opportunities for Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings companies worldwide.

Fluoropolymers Hold Largest Share in Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market

Providing excellent chemical and corrosion resistance, fluoropolymers are finding large application across various industries. The growth of fluoropolymers in Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market is likely to remain positive with the demand exceeding 1,000’000 tons by 2018 end, as per the study by Fact.MR.

Fluoropolymers coatings are finding large application in architectural coatings exhibiting low surface energies, high resistance to water, chemicals, oils, and UV radiation, especially in exterior application.

Manufacturers in the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market are also focusing on designing new products to address concerns associated with perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid found in many fluoropolymer chemicals. Owing to the need and manufacturing of lightweight materials in aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor industry, the demand for fluoropolymers is increasing in these industries.

Meanwhile, manufacturers in the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market have also started developing green fluoropolymers in response to the growing environmental impacts of various chemicals used in Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings. The demand for high-performance fluoropolymers is also rising with the large application in electronics, and non-stick coating on cookware.

Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings to Find Large Application in Architectural Industry

The architectural industry is likely to use Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings on a large scale mainly in steel and aluminum substrate. Innovation in steel technology, with the development of lightweight and composite steels, has led to the rise in steel based structures. While constant threat of corrosion of steel structures is driving the demand for Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings imparting anti-corrosion properties.

The use for metallic coatings and paints has also surged in the construction industry in order to provide a striking and vibrant surface effect. The rise in the use of standard metals including brass, aluminum, copper, and iron in the architectural and interior design projects has led to the increased demand for non-toxic and durable Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings.

Liquid fluoropolymer coatings have been used for a long time in the construction of buildings in North America. However, with the growing trend of green building construction, especially in North America, the use and demand for Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings in powder form has increased as compared to the liquid Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings made using solvents and emitting VOCs. Meanwhile, new generation of power Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings are also under development providing capability of liquid coatings.

The growth in the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings market is likely to remain robust. The global demand for Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings is expected to reach 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2027.

The Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Siliconized Polyester Metal Coatings Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

