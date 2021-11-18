SameMovie Rolls Out HBOMax Video Downloader

Monterey, CA, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — On November 10th, 2021, SameMovie Inc. adds a new app – HBOMax Video Downloader – to its products family. As name suggests, HBOMax Video Downloader aims at helping HBO Max subscribers to stream videos offline on more devices without any restrictions.

Applications that can perform more than one function are often popular, as this means users’ time is saved. SameMovie HBOMax Video Downloader falls in this category since it can not only download HBO Max videos in MP4 or MKV format, but also keep multi-language audio tracks and subtitles. This user-friendly app comes with a powerful information processing function, which will offer several audio tracks, subtitle tracks for your choice. With its help, watching HBO Max videos will be turned into a pretty easy, enjoyable, and fun experience.

Additionally, it is featured with an enhanced GPU acceleration technology, which significantly speeds up the download process. Just enter keywords, or copy and paste the video URL, the program will quickly recognize the video and offer the download option, all you need to do then is click the Download button and wait for some time.

SameMovie HBOMax Video Downloader is available on both Windows and Mac computers, which make it a necessary tool for those who want to watch HBO Max videos offline on more devices. There is no disturbance of pop-up ads, as it requires no plugins or additional apps including the HBO Max app.

Key Features of HBOMax Video Downloader:

Support downloading HBO Maxvideo in HD quality;

Keep multilingual subtitles and audio tracks (including 5.1 sound);

Download HBO Max videos in MP4/MKV format;

Batch download feature & fast download speed;

Support using keywords & URL to add videos;

Free technical support & software update;

Support up to 24 languages.

For more information about HBOMax Video Downloader, please go to:

For Windows Users:

https://www.samemovie.com/hbomax-video-downloader.html

For Mac Users:

https://www.samemovie.com/hbomax-video-downloader-for-mac.html

SameMovie offers three levels of subscription access, ranging from $14.95 per month to $129.9 for lifetime use.

For more details about the Windows version, please go to:

https://www.samemovie.com/hbomax-video-downloader/buynow.html

For more details about the Mac version, please go to:

https://www.samemovie.com/hbomax-video-downloader-mac/buynow.html

About SameMovie Inc.

SameMovie is dedicated to providing customers around the world with the best yet easy-to-use products including Netflix Video Downloader, Amazon Video Downloader, Disney+ Video Downloader, Hulu Video Downloader and HBOMax Video Downloader, as well as high-quality customer support.

Contact info

Official Website: https://www.samemovie.com

Support Email: support@samemovie.com