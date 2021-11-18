Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Growth and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 18 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Industry. Latest report on the global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025. RNA therapeutics states to the use of oligonucleotides to target mainly ribonucleic acids (RNA) for research studies to explain functions of genes or therapeutic efforts. Antisense molecules are termed as a synthetic oligodeoxynucleotides (ODN) which are designed in a way that they can hybridize precisely coding mRNA inside the cell. Antisense RNA is always related to RNA interference (RNAi).

Double-stranded RNA fragments initiate the RNAi process, and this double helix is the actual suppressor of its equivalent gene. The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.6% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing occurrence of infectious diseases, coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and cardiac ailments, developed research and development sectors, and rising use of enhanced technology are documented as major factors of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, toxicity of antisense and RNAi molecules-based drugs may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is segmented based on technology, mode of action, application, and region.

Antisense RNA and RNA Interference are the enhanced technology used that could be explored in Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics in the forecast period. RNA interference includes miRNA and siRNA. RNA Interference technology accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of advantages of the technology over antisense technology. The miRNA maintains the cells identity; whereas siRNA allows induction at enhanced stages of cancer growth.

The mode of action comprises of topical delivery, pulmonary delivery, intraperitoneal injections, intravenous injections, intradermal injections, and others could be explored in Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics in the foremost period. The intravenous route sector accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because liver can be targeted easily by virtue of an intravenous and fast drug removal without anticipated pharmacological action.

The market may be categorized based on applications like infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative disorders, respiratory disorders, renal diseases, and others. The oncology sector accounted for the largest market share of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years.

The key players of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics industry are Benitec Biopharma, GSK, Marina Biosciences, Sanofi-Genzyme, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

