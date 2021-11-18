Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global professional service automation (PSA) software market size was valued at USD 6.65 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 14.39 billion by 2024. PSA solutions are used for refining operational visibility and process efficiency in services and project-driven organizations. The PSA market is projected to witness huge demand on account of changing the business model of enterprises over the forecast period.

Essential functions of PSA software characteristically comprises automated time & billing, project management capabilities, and resource management. These systems additionally provide powerful and consistent dashboards and reports offering management the crucial information they require making informed decisions. Some of the other advantages of PSA systems include project usefulness, better client satisfaction, enhanced estimating capability, as well as reduced revenue leakage. All the aforementioned advantages of PSA software are expected to boost demand amongst the service companies over the next eight years.

Small and medium sized organizations bank on spreadsheets to capture expense, time and manage resources. SMBs lay emphasis on solutions which facilitate streamline and automation processes. Businesses using customary tools for commercial purposes, for instance, spreadsheets are likely to provide growth opportunities over the forecast period. This solution decreases complete administration expenditure as a result of the lesser manual, error-prone spreadsheets, and expensive data re-entry. Increasing IT budget of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are predicted to drive market growth.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Consulting firm

Technology companies

Marketing and communication

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

On-premise

Cloud

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

NetSuite OpenAir

Autotask Corporation

Clarizen

Deltek

Appirio, Inc

Microsoft

Oracle and many others

