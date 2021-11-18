Rising Demand from Professional Athletes Spurring Smart Clothing Adoption – New Study by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart Clothing market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Smart Clothing

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=196

The global smart clothing market is projected to increase growth with increasing adoption among professional athletes. The need to avoid sports injuries and improve performance of athletes could cause a surge in the growth of the global smart clothing market. Increase in contract cost of athletes is also anticipated to improve the demand in the global smart clothing market. Another factor that could enhance the rise of the global smart clothing market is the increase in investment of sports associations in smart clothing. The global smart clothing market is forecast to benefit from increasing competition with fitness tracker manufacturers.

The global smart clothing market is envisioned to gain traction in various industries such as transportation, education, medicine, hospitality, and public safety. Smart clothing is used in corporate uniforms for different purposes. Moreover, its wider range of benefits compared to fitness trackers could further push the demand in the global smart clothing market. Rising number of incidences of hospital staff injuries and need for remote patient monitoring are also expected to increase the demand in the global smart clothing market. Collaboration of smart clothing manufacturers with innovative technology companies could propel the growth of the global market in the foreseeable future.

In the corporate world, smart clothing could help increase productivity as it enables better communication between specialists and their teams. Today, smart clothing is offered in a more fashionable, comfortable, and functional way to consumers. This could promise lucrative growth to the global smart clothing market as sales increase in the near future.

Fact.MR envisages the global smart clothing market to achieve a valuation of US$5.0 bn by the end of 2022. By application, the global smart clothing market is divided into two segments, viz. embedded and attached electronics. Among these segments, attached electronics could rank higher in the global smart clothing market as it obtains a valuation of US$2.5 bn by the end of the forecast period 2017-2022.

On the basis of technology, the global smart clothing market is bifurcated into ultra, active, and passive smart textiles. According to Fact.MR analysts, passive smart textiles could take command over the global smart clothing market. Ultra-smart textiles, on the other hand, are foreseen to tread upon the heels of passive smart textiles in the coming years. By industry vertical, the global smart clothing market is segmented into healthcare, industrial, military, and athletic smart clothing. Expected to secure more than a fourth of the total share of the global smart clothing market, healthcare smart clothing could show dominance during the course of the forecast period.

As per type of product, the global smart clothing market is classified into several segments, i.e. socks, insoles, pants, jackets, shirts, dresses, suits, scarfs, bras, and shoes. Among these, shirts are predicted to gain a larger amount of sales in the global smart clothing market. Users can boost their efficiency with the help of the data acquired by smart shirts, which includes perspiration rate, heart rate, and muscle engagement. The shirts segment could be trailed by shoes in terms of market lucrativeness. Posting similar CAGRs during the said forecast period, suits and bras are foretold to show faster sales in the global smart clothing market.

Regionally, North America is prophesied to take the driver’s seat of the global smart clothing market. By the end of 2022, the developed region could collect revenue worth a US$1.8 bn in the global smart clothing market. However, APEJ is prognosticated to exhibit quicker growth in the global smart clothing market. The APEJ smart clothing market could bank on the advent of startups and improvisation in knowledge sharing to obtain growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

This report digs deep into various aspects of the business of top players operating in the

global smart clothing market viz. MAD Apparel Inc.

Carré Technologies Inc.

CuteCircuit Ltd.

Sensoria Inc.

OMsignal Inc.

Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Wearable X.

