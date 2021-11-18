Global Lead Acid Battery Market to Create an Absolute Dollar Opportunity Worth US$ 15 Bn by the End of 2029

Lead acid batteries are one of the foremost energy sources in multiple end-use industries such as transportation, automotive, industrial, grid storage, motive and stationary industries. Lead acid battery market is maintaining its hegemony in the transportation sector owing to a surge in the production of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.

The extensive use of conventional vehicles in emerging economies of China, India, Brazil, and members of ASEAN are poised to strengthen the lead acid battery demand in the global market. Automobile manufacturers are opting for lead acid batteries as they deliver high power density, and are easy to produce and recycle. According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the transportation industry will account for nearly 39% of the total global value share by the end of the forecast period

Further, the adoption of electric vehicles and e-bikes powered with lead acid batteries have tremendously increased and are expected to unlock future growth prospects in the global market. Flooded batteries are gaining significant traction compared to Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries owing to their longer life span, along with the better cost to performance ratio than its counterparts, reveals Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of Global Lead Acid Battery Market

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) lead acid battery is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 15 Bn during the forecast period and is estimated to account for 38% of the overall value opportunity in the global market by the end of 2029

The transportation sector is projected to expand 1.4X times as compared to 2019, by witnessing a value CAGR of 4%

APEJ is foreseen to maintain its dominance throughout the assessment period, accounting for more than 39% of the share in the global market

Stationary industrial lead acid battery is forecasted to expand 2.9X times compared to the commercial industrial battery by the end of forecast duration

“Growing demand for green energy and efficient performance at low costs is foreseen to offer new growth prospects for lead acid battery manufacturers” says the Fact.MR analyst

Strategic Collaborations Remain Key Forte of Competitors

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Company, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, NorthStar, Leoch International Technology Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, Exide Industries Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, and others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions as a key strategy to strengthen their global presence.

