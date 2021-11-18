Wide acceptance of packaging tapes due to ease of applicability is driving the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

The sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is growing rapidly due to the growing applications in the packaging market globally. Factors such as the increasing demand for sealing & strapping packaging tapes from the Asia Pacific region and a wide range of applications in the packaging industry have largely contributed to the growth of the sealing & strapping packaging tapes market. The sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is segmented on the basis of material, type of adhesive, applications, and region. The strapping & bundling segment is projected to witness significant growth due to the technological advancements and innovations in the packaging industry. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for sealing & strapping packaging tapes, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.89%.

Sealing & strapping packaging tapes are user-friendly due to their ease of applicability as compared to conventional methods. The increasing demand for specific requirements, such as reduced vibration and bonding dissimilar materials, has driven the sealing & strapping packaging tapes market. Sealing & strapping packaging tapes exhibit high-speed processing and do not involve hassles of mixing up the materials or waste handling and do not release harmful content into the environment. They maintain sufficient tackiness at room temperature and hence do not require additional water, solvent, and heat to build strong adhesive forces. These tapes have a cohesive hold so that they can be conveniently manipulated by hand. These can be removed from the surface without leaving any residue. Thus, sealing & strapping packaging tapes maintain tackiness under normal environmental conditions when compared to conventional tapes. Moreover, the replacement of organic solvents as adhesives carrier fluids for surface preparation has also contributed to the growing demand for these tapes. Sealing & strapping packaging tapes are also expected to replace mechanical fasteners due to their ability to reduce vibrations and stress that arise due to used mechanical parts.

By type of adhesive, the acrylic segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The acrylic segment accounted for a significant share of the overall sealing & strapping packaging tapes market because of its ease of use, low cost, and wide acceptability in end-use industries such as packaging, medical, and consumer & office supplies. However, the rubber-based segment is projected to grow at the highest rate because of its better adhesion properties.

By application, the strapping & bundling sector is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

By application, the carton sealing tapes segment will dominate the sealing & strapping packaging tapes market. This dominance is attributed to the wide range of applications in various end-use industries, including healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, electrical, electronics, and e-commerce, for the safe transport of packaged goods.

The emerging economies such as China and India in the Asia Pacific region are projected to drive the sealing & strapping packaging tapes market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia Pacific sealing & strapping packaging tapes market throughout 2023. In addition, factors such as strong government support, rapid economic development, availability of raw materials, and cheap labor cost are driving the demand for the packaging industry in the region. The growing use of these tapes in the packaging industry is projected to drive the demand for sealing & strapping packaging tapes in emerging countries of Asia Pacific.

The major players include Avery Dennison Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Tesa SE (Germany), Scapa Group plc (UK), Shrutapes (US), Nichiban (Japan), Mactac (US), and Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes (China). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for these tapes in emerging markets.

