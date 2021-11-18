The coatings application accounted for the largest market share in the global high performance pigments market till 2024

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The HPPs market size is growing due to the rising demand for coatings with enhanced durability features. Factors such as high insolubility, color strength, heat stability, weather stability and light fastness properties compared to conventional pigments have driven the market for HPPs globally. The HPPs industry is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Over the past years, companies have strengthened their position in the global HPPs market by adopting strategies such as New product launch, agreement, expansion, acquisition, and partnership. From 2015 to 2019, new product launch and development were the key strategies adopted by the market players to maintain growth in the global HPPs industry. For instance, in March 2019, DIC Corporation (Japan) has increased the production capacity of its Perrindo pigment at its Bushy Park facility in South Carolina. The expansion has helped the company to serve its customers around the globe.

The major manufacturers profiled in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Japan),Ferro Corporation(US), Lanxess (Germany), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Venator Materials PLC (UK), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), Atul Ltd. (India), Synthesia A.S. (Czech Republic). These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in April 2019, Clariant (Switzerland), launched the first bio-based version of pigment-Red 254. The pigment will be used mostly for automotive coatings. The new product launch aims to increase the market share of the company in the HPPs market.

BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Japan), Ferro Corporation(US), Lanxess (Germany), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India) are the major players in the HPPs industry. BASF SE (Germany) and Clariant (Switzerland), are one of the leading companies and the largest contributor to the growth of the global HPPs market. These companies are specialized in manufacturing HPPs having sustainable properties. BASF SE (Germany) specializes in offering a wide range of HPPs. It provides both inorganic and organic pigments. The company has a vast global presence. In April 2017, BASF announced its partnership with Landa Labs (Israel). The Landa Labs has helped BASF to produce ultra-high transparency pigments for automotive coatings.

