Global Top Anti-Slip Additives Market Industry Key Revenue Pockets

The global anti-slip additives market is estimated to be USD 355.1million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 444.7million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. This market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the aluminum oxide segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018, in terms of value,whereas,the silica segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The expected high growth of the silica segment is attributed to its easy availability, high anti-slip effect, and high durability. Silica can be used in a range of floor coating applications and provides improved slip resistance as compared to its alternatives.

By application, the marine deck segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.The increase in trade activities and infrastructural developments in the maritime industry (in the form of increasing port network) are leading to a large number of ships moving around seas.This is leading to a high demand for safety on marine decks, which can be achieved by using coatings with anti-slip effect.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for anti-slip additives during the forecast period.The high economic growth of the region’s emerging economies and increase in disposable income have made APAC an attractive market for the manufacturers of anti-slip additives. Growing trade activities and rising infrastructural developments in the shipping industry (in the form of increasing ports network) are primarily responsible for the high demand of anti-slip additives.Availability of cheaper raw materials and increasing R&D activities are also expected to drive the anti-slip additives market in this region.

The rapidly growing construction industry is expected to be an upcoming opportunity for the anti-slip additives market.Slips, trips, and falls in the construction industry account for a major share in the general industrial accidents. This has led to an increase in demand for anti-slip paints & coatings in the emerging economies of APAC and South America to ensure adherence to safety parameters.

Some of the key players operating in the global anti-slip additives market include BYK Chemie GmbH (Germany), PPG Industries, INC. (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), and Rust-Oleum Corporation (US). These companies have majorly adopted the capacity expansion and new product launch strategiesto enhance their shares in the global anti-slip additives market.