Pet Food Processing Market worth $6.2 billion by 2026

The report “Pet Food Processing Market by Type (Mixing & Blending Equipment, Forming Equipment, Baking & Drying Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Coating Equipment), Form (Dry, Wet), Application (Dog Food, Cat Food, Fish Food), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 to USD 6.2 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the pet food processing market include the increasing trend of pet food product premiumization, rising pet adoption, and acceptance of pets across regions.

The wet segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the pet food processing market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for wet pet food products is mainly due to its high nutritional content and the presence of animal-based proteins, which is essential for the development of pets. Though it is less economical, the increasing trend of pet humanization and product premiumization has encouraged increasing demand for premium and high-quality pet food products among pet owners. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the wet segment in the pet food processing market.

The dog food segment is projected to account for a major share in the pet food processing market during the forecast period.

The dog food segment is projected to account for the largest share in the global pet food market. The increasing population of dogs and the rising trend of pet humanization have encouraged dog owners to accept them as companions, which is projected to drive the demand for premium dog food. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the overall pet food processing equipment market. Dogs have the largest population among other pets globally. Pet owners are witnessing an increasing trend of purchasing premium-priced and nutrition-rich pet food products and prefer opting for high-quality food for their pets. Due to these factors, the dog food segment is projected to account for the largest market share.

The forming equipment segment is projected to account for the largest share in the pet food processing market during the forecast period.

The forming equipment segment is projected to account for the largest market share due to the increasing demand for extrusion solutions and increasing application in the pet food processing market. Some of the major extrusion equipment manufacturing companies in the pet food industry are Buhler AG (Switzerland), Baker Perkins Ltd. (UK), and Clextral SAS (France). The introduction of innovative extrusion machinery for manufacturing customized pet food has encouraged manufacturers to opt for extrusion-based manufacturing, which is projected to drive the growth of the forming segment. In addition, this segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pet food processing during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pet food processing during the forecast period. The region witnesses a high demand for pet food products due to the increasing acceptance of pets. The rising concerns among pet owners regarding the health of pets have led to an increase in demand for high-quality pet food products that require specialized machinery. These factors are projected to create growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Thailand.

The pet food processing market comprises major players, such as Andritz Group (Austria), Buhler Holding AG (Switzerland), The Middleby Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Baker Perkins Ltd. (UK), Clextral SAS (France), Precision Food Innovations (US), Mepaco Group (US), Coperion GMBH (Germany), F.N. Smith Corporation (US), Reading Bakery Systems (US), and Selo (Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these players in the pet food processing market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.

