Abundant Health launches free Stress Control Summit

Grosskrut, Austria, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Studies have shown that Anxiety and Stress levels were maintaining much higher than normal throughout the last two years of the pandemic. Reasons for that are not only fears from the unknown, but also economic difficulties and limited social contacts. To meet the need for better stress coping skills, Abundant Health has organized the Stress Control Summit. From December 5 to 7 there will be 11 different experts giving advice on where stress and anxiety are coming from and how to deal with it in a more effective way.

The Stress Control Summit strives to give effective tools for Stress Management. Every craftsman knows how the proper tools can ease up his work. In the Summit there will be tools presented to control Stress in the physical, mental and spiritual sphere. A combination of those tools, together with a profound understanding where your stress is coming from, can make Stress Management so much easier.

The Stress Control Summit will be accessible online, with 4 different talks being available on every day of the summit. You can sign up for free at this address:

www.stresscontrolsummit.com