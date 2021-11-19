Tilswall Partnered with Impact to Relaunch its Official Affiliate Marketing Program

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Tilswall, a growing innovative company specializing in household power tools, started a partnership with Impact to relaunch its official affiliate marketing program on November 1st, aiming to spread the convenience of household power tools with more affiliates all over the world.

“Aspiring to help build beautiful homes for global citizens with quality power tools, Tilswall will adopt the means of affiliate marketing to connect with more people all over the world. The Tilswall Official Affiliate Program will not only benefit Tilswall with increasing sales but also benefit customers and affiliates more with affordable power tools and extra incomes,” said Alice Zhang, the Branding Director of Tilswall.

Being one of the biggest affiliate platforms in North America, Impact is an all-in-one platform that will help manage and optimize all types of partnerships. On Impact, Tilswall will be able to streamline workflows that make it easy to recruit, onboard, and manage each partner, meanwhile, to build, manage, and optimize your influencer program as well. Tilswall expects to unleash more power and influence in affiliate marketing and influencer marketing by collaborating with Impact.

Tilswall Official Affiliate Program provides up to 10% commission for everyone interested in affiliate marketing, especially content creators, publishers, and bloggers. It only takes about 30 seconds to join Tilswall’s official affiliate program by registering an account in the program on its official website. To help affiliates achieve optimal results, Tilswall will provide popular banners, exclusive discounts, coupons and deals, and the latest data feeds.

Since it kicks off on November 1st, Tilswall Official Affiliate Program has enrolled hundreds of affiliates in the US and Europe, the US ranking the Top with 200 affiliates. The UK ranks 2nd place with 95 affiliates, then following other European countries (DE, IT, FR, ES) with a total number of 258 affiliates.

The marketing and promotion process can start as soon as the affiliate finishes registering the account. Affiliates can easily share Tilswall power tool products on their personal social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and others. Affiliates can get up to 10% commission on each successful referral order. If the affiliate runs the campaign well, there will be a chance to earn thousands of dollars a month. Tilswall will pay the commission with USD dollars every 15 days.

“It was great to affiliate with Tilswall. My family and some of my friends are frequently using power tools in daily life and work. I usually promote Tilswall power tools on my Instagram account. According to data on Impact, I’ve already earned $187.83 from my successful orders during the previous half month of November. If I can do it, everyone can do it!” said Sarah Anderson, an individual affiliate from the US.