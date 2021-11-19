Technological Advancements To Aid Growth Of Driver Alert System Market During 2031

Posted on 2021-11-19 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

According to a new study by Fact.MR, the rising demand for greater automotive safety will enable growth in the driver alert system market at above 14% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Innovations in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to create an environment conducive to the growth of the market.

 For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5360

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that nearly 1.35 million people across the world died in road accident in 2018. The WHO also further identifies road injuries among leading causes of deaths among people aged between 5 and 29 years.

Some of the leading car makers are introducing cutting-edge technologies in their vehicles to curb this incidence.

Spurred by these factors, sales recorded in the driver assistance systems market is surging at an impressive pace. Fact MR’s study on the market provides insights into various growth drivers. It also gauges the investment feasibility across key segment. Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below:

Key Takeaways

  • The sound alert system segment is expected remain lucrative in terms of alert
  • Adoption of driver alert systems in fatigue prevention continues to gain traction
  • Passenger vehicle is expected to remain lucrative in terms of vehicle throughout the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific will emerge as a lucrative market for driver alert systems
  • In terms of propulsion, gasoline is expected to emerge as the key segment in terms of propulsion
  • Component-wise, sensors will lead the market through the forecast period

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5360

“The advances in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in response to the surging demand for semi-autonomous vehicles has been creating growth opportunities for the driver alert systems market. These systems are expected to become pre-requisite for self-driving cars in future,”said a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered

  • Component

    • Driver Alert Sensors
    • Driver Alert Cameras
    • Other Driver Alert Systems

  • Alert

    • Driver Alert Systems for Steering and Seat Vibration
    • Driver Alert Systems for Sound Alerts
    • Driver Alert Systems for Other Alerts

  • Type

    • Fatigue Driver Alert Systems
    • Drowsiness Driver Alert Systems
    • Drunk Driving Driver Alert Systems
    • Driver Alert Systems for Others

  • Vehicle

    • Driver Alert Systems for Passenger Vehicles
    • Driver Alert Systems  for Commercial Vehicles
      • LCV
      • HCV
      • Buses & Coaches

  • Supplier

    • Driver Alert Systems Sales via OEMs
    • Driver Alert Systems Sales via Aftermarket

  • Propulsion

    • Gasoline propelled Driver Alert Systems
    • Diesel propelled Driver Alert Systems
    • Hybrid propelled Driver Alert Systems
    • Electric propelled Driver Alert Systems

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5360

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

  1. Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information.
  2. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions.
  3. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries.
  4. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research.
  5. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution