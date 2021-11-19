JDS Video & Media Productions Announces DigiFest Temecula

Temecula, United States, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — JDS Video & Media Productions is pleased to announce they are working on DigiFest Temecula. This event is Temecula’s biggest digital media festival and competition scheduled for April 22-24, 2022.

JDS Video & Media Productions is proud to host this event to allow individuals to showcase their work and compete against others. DigiFest is a celebration of the unique power of media to share original stories, rich emotional journeys, and diverse perspectives through various media. It’s the ideal opportunity for attendees to experience media in various artistic and creative forms. In addition to showcasing media created by participants, the event also features several workshops to help creators learn new skills and learn more about media production. The full event schedule can be found on the event website.

DigiFest Temecula, created by JDS Video & Media Production, will open media submissions beginning November 15, 2021. The early deadline is January 15, 2022, and the late deadline is March 15, 2022. Participants are encouraged to submit their creative productions, including music video digital art, website design, photography, and graphic design.

Anyone interested in learning about DigiFest can find out more by visiting the JDS Video & Media Productions website or by calling 1-951-296-6715.

About JDS Video & Media Productions: JDS Video & Media Productions is a full-service production company offering various services, including production services, media solutions, and multimedia solutions. Their goal is to help companies create unique media solutions that attract attention and ensure they provide valuable information to their customers. They provide everything their clients require, from concept to delivery.

Company: JDS Video & Media Productions

Address: 28069 Diaz Road, Ste. D, E, & F

City: Temecula

State: CA

Zip code: 92591

Telephone number: 1-951-296-6715

Email address: info@jds-productions.com