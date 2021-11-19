Larvicides Market : Opportunities And Challenges

An increase in the occurrence of diseases, particularly in developing countries, has increased the focus on the control of pests, worldwide, thus fuelling the overall growth of the larvicides market. Using larvicides is an effective method of reducing the number of larvae, and, in turn, adult insects that disperse, have the potential to spread disease, and lay eggs that increase the pest population. The larvicides market is projected to reach USD 952.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.86% from 2018.

Advances in the development of new microbial-based larvicides and insect growth regulators are expected to play a significant role in the market growth of larvicides. Microbial formulations are extremely effective in multiple habitats and are safe to non-target organisms. Many chemicals, including IGRs such as pyriproxyfen, diflubenzuron, and spinosad, which were previously being used in agricultural, are now being used as larvicides in vector control. However, the development process of larvicides for public health use is lengthy, expensive, and unprofitable. Improved regulatory governance of larvicides could remove the barriers faced by the companies, and thus, spur the development and commercialization of new larvicides.

The outbreak of diseases such as Zika fever, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever has increased the focus on mosquito control, worldwide. The latest outbreak caused by mosquitoes was the Zika virus outbreak (transmitted by mosquito species A. aegypti and A. albopictus) in the Americas, in 2017. In order to prevent or control such situations, many government authorities have regulations on public health and sanitation in place. Such regulations have a positive impact on the overall larvicides market due to their proven efficacy, cost-effectiveness, environmental impact, and sustainability. Thus, the public health sector compared to other sectors is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Diseases transmitted by mosquitoes have become a major concern in Asian and South American countries. In Africa, mosquito bites can be lethal, as they are vectors of many diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya; thus, the market for larvicides in mosquito control is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the larvicides market from 2018 to 2023. Diseases such as malaria (Plasmodium falciparum and P. vivax), dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever, and schistosomiasis are widespread, in the region, due to the tropical climate in Asian countries. Rise in urbanization and increase in population density also increase the chances of disease transmission due to insect attack. The growing livestock and housing markets in the region are also favoring the development of the larvicides market. Thus, larvicides are being used in Asian countries for both pre-elimination and control of diseases transmitted by insects and nematodes.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the larvicides market include raw material suppliers, R&D institutes, larvicides manufacturing companies such as BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Adama (US), and Certis (US) and government bodies & regulatory associations such as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).