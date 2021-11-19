Gel Documentation Systems Market Insights and Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the gel documentation systems market size is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17162887

Gel documentation systems are used by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels. These gels are typically stained with ethidium bromide or other fluorophores such as SYBR Green. These systems come in a variety of configurations, depending on throughput and sample type.

Premium Insights

> Market Overview

> Asia Pacific: Gel Imaging Systems Market, By Product (2018)

> Gel Imaging Systems Market, By Region (2018)

> Geographic Growth Opportunities

By light source, the Gel Documentation Systems Market is segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. In 2018, the LED segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, due to the ease of use, low-to-moderate output, compact size, cost-effectiveness, and output that has a much wider bandwidth. Moreover, LEDs provide visual comfort to viewers, making it easy to focus on the gel plate to be analyzed. This, coupled with the energy efficiency and low maintenance & disposal costs, is expected to drive the market segment in the coming years.

By product type, the Gel Documentation Systems Market is classified into instruments, software, and accessories. The instruments segment is estimated to command the largest market share in 2018. This growth is mainly due to the high usage of gel documentation systems in molecular biology techniques in pathology laboratories and research & development institutions. Moreover, the use of advanced techniques, such as Western blot and DNA diagnostics, has increased significantly over the last few years. This, in turn, is driving the demand for automated and advanced gel documentation instruments.

The growing applications of proteomics and genomics research, forensic analysis, medicine, pharmacy, and astronomy research are expected to boost the market for ultraviolet detectors during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Growth opportunities in emerging economies

qPCR and electrophoresis are two widely used techniques for protein and nucleic acid quantitative and qualitative studies. Among these, electrophoresis is cheaper and easier to use than qPCR. For example, the cost of qPCR is around USD 55,000–68,000, and it requires skilled professionals to run a sample. This cost factor is especially crucial in emerging economies where R&D expenditures and government funding in research institutes and pharmaceutical companies is limited. Owing to this, diagnostic laboratories and academic & research institutes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil prefer electrophoresis devices for diagnostic and research studies. This increasing adoption of electrophoresis devices is expected to fuel the demand for gel documentation systems, as these systems play a major role in electrophoresis-based genomic analysis.

Some of the key players operating in the gel documentation systems market are GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress + Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging Plc. (UK), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US)

Recent Developments

> In 2018, GE healthcare and Swedish government collaborated to open a test center – for innovation in Life sciences.

> In 2018, Thermo Fisher opened a newly expanded facility in Frederick, Maryland (US).

> In 2018, Syngene launched its G:BOX F3 automated gel documentation system

> In 2016, Bio-Techne acquired Zephyrus Biosciences, Inc. Zephyrus Biosciences will be integrated into the Protein Platforms Division of Bio-Techne. This deal will help in the commercialization of single-cell western blot technology.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17162887

Based on region, the Gel Documentation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest share due to the increasing research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and the availability of government grants to support research activities.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets™

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com