Capnography Device Market Top Company Profiles and Recent Development Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Capnography Devices Market is expected to value at USD 1.13 billion by 2024. The capnography device industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in the number of incidences related to respiratory disorders like pulmonary embolism, apnea, bronchospastic diseases, and congenital heart diseases. In addition, stringent laws & regulations regarding procedural sedation and the increasing adoption of capnography in patient monitoring are expected to favor market growth in the upcoming years.

Growth Drivers:

Capnography devices offer higher reliability and efficiency, thus driving market demand for the product in the recent years. Globally, the capnography device market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the capnography devices industry.

Growing adoption of capnography devices for anesthesia administration in application involving patient monitoring during procedural sedation is expected to boost market demand for these devices over the forecast period. Additionally, capnography devices are essential during patient transfer in hospitals, particularly for intubated patients, and in patient-controlled analgesia, thereby propelling market growth over the next seven years.

Capnography device found applications in numerous surgical procedures such as hypoventilation, endotracheal tube placement, and esophageal intubation. Higher approval rate coupled with successful outcomes from aforementioned surgeries are expected to foster market growth in the near future. Use of capnography devices offer faster detection of respiratory insufficiency, and improved patient safety profile.

Top Companies:

The key players in the capnography devices industry are Smiths Medical Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Welch Allyn, Inc., Masimo Co., Philips Healthcare N.V., Medtronic, Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Co., CareFusion Co., and DiaMedica, Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/capnography-devices-market/request-sample

Application Outlook:

The capnography devices market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the application type such as emergency medicine, pain management, procedural sedation and critical care. The procedural sedation is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of capnography devices in the procedural sedation segment is attributed to the assessing the present status of patient’s circulatory and metabolic systems. The pain management segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the higher market penetration and cost-effectiveness of these devices.

Regional Insights:

The capnography device industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the medicine & pharmaceutical sector, massive increase in the geriatric population, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the capnography device market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising prevalence of respiratory disorders like pulmonary embolism, apnea, bronchospastic diseases, and congenital heart diseases, increasing patient awareness regarding benefits of these devices, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing number of medical facilities, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/