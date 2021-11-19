Ceramic Foams Market Analysis by Key Growth Factors and Opportunities Forecasts to 2023, MarketsandMarkets™

The global ceramic foams market is estimated to be USD 343.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 441.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023. Ceramic foams are porous substances made from ceramic materials. They are of different types depending on various applications such as alumina, silicon carbide, zirconia oxide, magnesia, etc. These materials possess a wide range of properties such as chemical stability, large surface area through-hole rate, corrosion resistance, high strength, good thermal shock resistance, and are lightweight. Thus, due to the aforementioned properties, ceramic foams are used in numerous applications.

These applications include biomedicine, thermal insulation, filtration of molten metal alloys, adsorption of environmental pollutants, catalyst supports, etc. These applications further cater to the demands arising from various end-use industries such as metallurgy, building & construction aerospace, chemical synthesis & pollution control, electronics, and biomedical. The increasing use of ceramic foams in the metal casting industry and stringent pollution control regulations are the major factors driving the ceramic foams market globally. The growth of the market is further driven by the demand for thermally insulated and soundproof residential and non-residential infrastructure.

Major manufacturers such as Ultramet (US), Vesuvius Plc (UK), SELEE Corporation (US), ERG Aerospace Corp. (US), Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories (US), Pyrotek (US), Induceramics (US), LANIK s.r.o (Czech Republic), Drache GmbH (Germany), and Baoding Ningxin New Material Co., Ltd. (China)., among others, have been profiled in this report. These companies provide ceramic foams in different dimensions and pore sizes suitable for various needs in the foundry industry.

Key companies manufacturing ceramic foams adopted the strategy of mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market and remain competitive in the ceramic foam market. It was the most preferred strategy adopted by the market players between 2013 and 2018.

Vesuvius Plc (UK), SELEE Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories (US), LANIK s.r.o (Czech Republic), and Drache GmbH (Germany) are the leading players in the global ceramic foams market. Companies such as SELEE and LANIK accounted for some of the strategic activities, with merger & acquisitions being the most preferred one.

SELEE is one of the leading manufacturers of ceramic foams. The company, in June 2015, acquired the trade and assets of Fiber Ceramics (US), a manufacturer of reticulated ceramic foam structures. Its range of products improved the technical capability of the business in steel filtration and the production capacity for high-temperature products. This acquisition helped the company to improve its product offerings.

Lanik is another major company operating in the ceramic foams market. In July 2015, the company acquired Teplotechna, Industrial Furnaces, Ltd (Czech Republic) with the aim to establish a long-time symbiosis for both the companies, thus capturing a significant share of the Europe ceramic foams market.

