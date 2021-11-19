Due To Increasing Acidity In Cultivating Soil, Fertilizer Fillers Market Recorded A Decent Growth Rate Of 3.4% CAGR In Terms Of Value From 2021 To 2031

Demand for fillers from the fertilizer industry has been increasing steadily over the years. Limestone, as an ingredient, has witnessed robust demand for use in fertilizers in the regions of Asia Pacific and North-America. Players in these regions are extracting limestone from mineral mines and processing it into various sizes according to the requirements of end-use fertilizers.

As per Fact.MR’s report, the fertilizer fillers market reached a valuation of US$ 981 in 2020, and projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2031. During the year 2020, the market witnessed decreasing demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak, especially from Asia Pacific and North-America. However, 2021 and ahead looks brighter, with the growth trajectory of the market expected to resume to normal levels.

Key Takeaways from Study

The fertilizer fillers market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 376 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Considering ingredients, sand is anticipated to gain around 111 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with limestone losing around 12 BPS by 2031

The market in the China is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

Micronutrients, under filler type, captures a major chunk of the market, and this segment projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the long-run forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for fertilizer fillers was hit in 2020, which saw decline of 1.1%. The year 2021 is expected to witness growth of over 4%.

“Increasing consumption of fertilizers in the agricultural sector across geographies is expected to boost consumption of fillers throughout the forecast period,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Filler Type

Micronutrients

Secondary Nutrients

Mesh Size

5-10

10-20

20-50

50-100

Above 100

Ingredient Type

Sand

Limestone

Clay

Others

Function

Anti-caking

Micronutrient Binders

Colorants

Defoamers

Dust Suppressants

Others

Application

Organic Fertilizers

Chemical Fertilizers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

