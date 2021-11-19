Biostimulants Market worth $5.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1%

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients (Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments, Amino Acids), Mode of Application (Folier, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Liquid, and Dry), Crop Type, & by Region – Global Forecast to 2026″,is estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026. Biostimulants aid the efficiency of the plant’s metabolism, increase a plant’s natural tolerance to stressors like pests and disease and propel faster recovery from stressful events, such as bad weather. Presently agriculture practices have advanced in the last decade to become not only more sustainable, but climate-wise too. To further drive the trends in sustainable agriculture software-as-a-service solutions for orchard management, yield monitoring and estimation and the growth of farm management integrated platforms are being rapidly developed. With rapid growth of the integrated management practices the use of biostimulants for farming is estimated to grow.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1081

The amino acids sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the by active ingredient segment for the biostimulants market.

For the production of biostimulants, amino acids can be obtained through chemical synthesis of plant proteins and by enzymatic hydrolysis of animal proteins. Amino acids are the monomers of protein chain being involved in many plant physiological processes, such as metabolic and nutrient transport functions. Plants have the ability to produce amino acids, but the process of synthesis is tedious and slow, which can be overcome by external application of amino acids. Thus their larger use is estimated to account for their higher market shares.

By mode of application, the seed treatment sub-segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the biostimulants market.

Application of biostimulants as seed treatment aids to reduce environmental stress at the time of sowing, and improving yield, all starting from seed germination. These benefits of seed treatment are driving their growth in the biostimulants market.

The liquid sub-segment by form is estimated to account for the largest market share of the biostimulants market over the forecast period.

Liquid biostimulants are manufactured on large industrial scale levels and also can be developed according to the increasing demands without further addition to manufacturing costs. Ease of application, and transports are some of the driving factors for their growth in biostimulants market. Major companies that manufacture liquid-based biostimulants include UPL (India), Koppert (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany).

The cereals & grains sub-segment is estimated to observe the fastest market growth in the biostimulants market during the forecast period.

The global production of cereals and grains is ever-increasing and simultaneously with the increase in population and per capita income of the countries such as India, China, Japan the Asian region the populations there are increasingly becoming aware of agricultural sustainability and consumption of nutritious and organically produced food, thus their market is projected to grow speedily.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1081

Europe is estimated to be the largest market.

EU has boosted many biostimulant companies in Europe who have been expanding their global network to reach the untapped market. The region has also launched the “European Green Deal“ initiative under which aims to expand the use of sustainable practices such as precision agriculture, organic farming, agroecology, agro-forestry and stricter animal welfare standards. Further the new Farm to Fork Strategy aims at reducing the environmental and climate footprint of the EU food system, strengthening its resilience, ensuring food security, facilitating the transition towards competitive sustainability from farm to fork and making use of new business opportunities.

Key Market Players

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), UPL (India), Valagro S.p.A (Italy), Gowan Group (US), FMC Corporation (US), ILSA S.p.A (Italy), Rallis India Limited (India), and Haifa Group (Israel). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.