Optical Ceramics Market Optics & optoelectronics is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry by 2023

The market size of optical ceramics is estimated to be USD 148 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 297 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15%. The global optical ceramics market is driven by the increasing investments on advanced materials and technologies in the defense and optoelectronics industries. Several newer applications of optical ceramics including transparent armors, infrared optics are expected to lead the market in the near future. Optical ceramics are used as a substitute for glass, metals, and plastics, which is anticipated to further boost the market.

Optical ceramics are widely used in the defense sector in reconnaissance & sensor windows, night vision systems, and windows for laser communications among other applications. These ceramics are also used in electromagnetic (EM) radomes, IR domes, sensor protection, and multi-spectral windows due to their abrasion resistance and excellent thermal stability.

Optical ceramic materials, including sapphire, are used in high-speed infrared-guided missile domes. Increasing demand for optical ceramics in these industries is fueling the optical ceramics market. Optical ceramics are used as an alternative to single-crystal technology and conventional glass technologies in various new applications, including infrared domes and high-energy radiation detection. The technological advancement in the production of optical ceramics has led to their usage in niche applications such as inertial confinement nuclear fusion and automobiles. Thus, the increasing demand for optical ceramics in niche applications is providing excellent growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Sapphire is the largest and fastest-growing material for optical ceramics owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers producing this material. Also, sapphire finds use in an array of end-use industries such as optoelectronics and aerospace and defense & security, which is driving the market. Sapphire can be manufactured in complex geometries and large sizes in high volume, which makes it ideal for use in several optical applications. It exhibits optical properties and is transparent from near-ultraviolet through mid-wave infrared frequencies, which is boosting the demand for sapphire in precision optical components.

Optics & optoelectronics is the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry of optical ceramics market. This industry is engaged in the production of optical systems, including optical measurement and laser technology. Optical ceramics find use in a wide range of applications such as CMOS (complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor) image sensors, displays, couplers, laser pick-ups, lamps (primarily LEDs), infrared, CCD (charge-coupled devices) image sensors, and laser transmitters. Increasing investments in optoelectronics manufacturing and the usage of optical ceramics in these products have led to the growth of the market in the optics & optoelectronics end-use industry.

APAC is the fastest-growing market, in terms of both production and demand. China is the leading consumer of optical ceramics in the region owing to the presence of a developed electronics sector, high domestic demand, and easy availability of raw materials. APAC is the strategic location for manufacturing optoelectronic components due to the availability of low-cost labor and growing demand from end-use industries.

Other than China, Japan and India are the major markets for optical ceramics in the region owing to the growth of optoelectronics applications in these countries. Increasing opportunities from the optoelectronics industry in China, Japan, and India, along with the rise in demand from other countries, including Taiwan and South Korea, are expected to support the APAC optical ceramics market in gaining significant momentum.

