Top Leading Players in the Water Storage Systems Market

In terms of value, the global water storage systems market size is estimated to be USD 15.6 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2024. Rapidly increasing population, water scarcity, ineffective water management, recycling of industrial wastewater, increasing urbanization, stringent regulation for conservation & consumption of water, and falling levels of rainfall are among major drivers for the growth of the water storage systems industry.

Major companies operating in the water storage systems market include CST Industries, Inc. (US) and McDermott International Inc. (US), Containment Solutions Inc., (US), DN Tanks (US), Caldwell Tanks (US), Balmoral Tanks Limited (UK), and Synalloy Corporation (US), among others. Moreover, these companies hold a potential share in the water storage systems industry.

CST Industries, Inc. (US) is one of the leading players in the water storage systems market, which has been adopting inorganic strategies to sustain their market position. For instance, in April 2019, CST Industries, Inc. partnered with Greatario Engineered Storage Systems, an established and recognized market leader in Ontario, Canada, to design and build bolted steel tanks & covers for liquid storage. With this partnership, CST Industries intends to expand its Aquastore brand of storage tanks in six province territories in the western region of Canada, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. Moreover, in January 2018, the company announced the expansion of its product portfolio with pre-configured epoxy coated storage tank systems. The company launched Vulcan; a pre-engineered, pre-configured flat panel bolted storage tank line. The storage tank is made available in capacities of 15 cubic meters to 3,000 cubic meters and is designed specifically for the municipal water, wastewater, and fire protection markets.

McDermott International, Inc. (US) is another major company in the water storage systems industry. It has been adopting organic and inorganic strategies to sustain its position in the water storage systems market. For instance, in May 2018, McDermott International acquired Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I), headquartered in Hague, the Netherlands, a leading provider of conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management, and environmental services to customers in the energy and infrastructure market. This business combination with CB&I has transformed McDermott International, Inc. into a top -tier, integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions for the energy industry.

