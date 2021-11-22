Spices and Seasonings Market is Projected to Reach $27.4 billion by 2026

Chicago, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global spices and seasonings market is expected to grow from USD 21.3 billion in 2021 to USD 27.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. Spices and seasonings are widely used to add flavor, aroma, color, and taste to food & beverages, and sometimes also as preservatives or antibacterial agents. Convenience food manufacturers use these attributes of spices and seasonings to improve their product quality and taste and increase their shelf life. Consumer willingness to experiment with new flavors and increasing interest in ethnic tastes has generated a proliferation in product offerings and an increase in the sale of spices and seasonings.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=739

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Rapidly increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles

The rise in urbanization is expected to drive the global spices & seasonings market. According to the World Health Organization, more than 54% of the world population lived in urban areas in 2014, as compared to 34% in 1960. This is projected to grow at an average annual growth rate of 1.84%, to reach approximately 66% by 2050. According to FAO, rapid economic development, income growth, and urbanization are leading to changes in the dietary patterns of people in Asia Pacific. People are increasingly including traditional food items in their daily food intake. Growth in retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets in urban areas is expected to increase the availability of spice, which in turn is projected to boost the demand for spices and seasonings. Urbanization has led to changes in the consumer’s lifestyle. With high employment opportunities, higher disposable income of people, and an increasing number of working women, the time devoted to cooking has reduced. The working hours are long, and the schedules are hectic, which has led people to look for easy ways to eat without spending much time on cooking.

Restraints: Adverse effects of excess spice consumption

The spices and seasonings segment has large-scale applications in various food sectors. However, consumption of spices in excess proved to affect one’s health negatively. Arguably, the most common side effect of spicy food deals with one’s digestion system. Heartburn or acid reflux occurs when stomach acid goes back up into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in one’s chest portion. This acidity can be triggered by spicy foods containing capsaicin, which also slows down your digestion rate and increases the risk of heartburn developing. Another digestive issue spicy food can cause is stomach or intestine irritation, causing a laxative effect. Acute gastritis is also possible, with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and fullness in one’s upper abdomen. Hence, the ill effects of excess spice consumption are a potential factor that hampers the market’s growth in terms of value sales.

Opportunities: Increase in demand for health and wellness products

Specific spices and herbs are replacing sugar and salts as well as artificial additives, with consumers becoming increasingly health-conscious. Natural flavoring, organic foods, and safe dietary supplements are the three main factors driving the demand for spices and herbs.

Products that claim to have natural ingredients, such as spices, help manufacturers attract more consumers. The “health and wellness” trend drives the overall natural ingredients market. Increasing lifestyle-based disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes have prompted consumers to resort to natural alternatives. Moreover, the media’s describing the ill effects of consuming synthetic ingredients has further cautioned consumers. There is a perception among consumers that natural ingredients have a positive impact on general health, while synthetic ingredients have certain detrimental effects. As a result, food manufacturers have promptly responded by completely replacing or partially replacing synthetic ingredients with natural counterparts.

Challenges: Several spices and seasonings are prone to microbial contamination

There have been increasing incidences of microbial contaminations in spices and seasonings imported from developing countries. The European Spice Association and the US FDA have laid down regulations to make imported spices and seasonings safe to consume. The key problem of importing spices and seasonings is the difficulty of checking their composition. It is possible to perform a test on the composition, but that will not be cost-effective. Adulteration (mixing with salt, wheat, or cornflour) and using lower-quality products are practices that, according to EU buyers, occur when dealing with suppliers from developing countries. Therefore, they often prefer to do the blending themselves or buy the mixtures blended in their own or another EU country. Quality and food safety certifications alone are not sufficient to remove the doubts of buyers. In most cases, when buyers source spice and herb mixtures from developing countries, they have a long-lasting business relationship with these suppliers.

The ginger segment of the spices and seasonings market is projected to account for the largest share, by type

On the basis of type, the spice market has been segmented into pepper, capsicum, ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin, nutmeg & mace, cardamom, cinnamon, and other types. The ginger segment accounted for the largest share of 37.7% of the global spice market in 2020. Most spices have the largest market share in Asia Pacific. This is because more spices are used in hot climates due to their antibacterial properties that rid foods of pathogens and thereby contribute to human health, longevity and reproductive success. The rapidly growing fast food industry and increasing demand for convenience food have led to an increase in the demand for spices and seasonings such as paprika, pepper, oregano, mint, and sesame. In terms of consumption, the demand for turmeric has always been high and is further increasing, especially in Asian countries due to the medicinal properties of turmeric and its extensive use in Ayurvedic medicines and Indian cuisines.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=739

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2020. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for spices & seasonings, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2026. The usage of spices and seasonings in the industrial sector is less in the Asia Pacific region as compared to that in developed regions, which presents food processing industries with considerable untapped potential. The overall economic growth in the Asia Pacific region has led to an increase in urbanization and rapid industrialization, with a resultant rise in per capita income. These factors play a major role in the changing preference of consumers towards value-added food products.

Compared to Western countries, the level of foods processed in Asian countries, which are growing economically, is low. However, they are experiencing positive market forces due to which the processed food industry is expected to prosper in the near future. Unlike Europe and North America, where a majority of spices and seasonings are consumed by the meat industry, in the Asia Pacific region, convenience food products consume the majority of spices and seasonings.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the spices and seasonings market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as the major spices and seasonings manufacturers include McCormick & Company, Inc. (US), Olam International (Singapore), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Döhler Group (Germany), SHS Group (Ireland), and Worlée Gruppe (Germany). These players have focused on acquisitions to gain a larger market share in the spices & seasonings market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441