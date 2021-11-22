Graphite Market Led To Y-O-Y Growth Contraction Of 2.1% By 2031

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the global graphite market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% over the assessment period of 2021-2031.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts that the market is set to witness high-end growth on the back of rising demand for electric vehicles and inclination of people towards environmental stability and safety, as graphite is an important cathode material used in EV batteries.

The market for graphite is dominated by key players such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Nacional de Grafite, Nippon Graphite Industries, Ltd., Superior Graphite Co., and a few others. The product offering of these players are spread across a wide spectrum, and are designed in unique manner, serving various end-use applications.

Organic approaches have remained a consistent pillar pushing market growth. Players with abundant resources and capital investments are continuously investing in developing synthetic graphite to resolve environmental issues. They have also been working alongside EV manufacturers to offer compact solutions. Most key players have also been focusing on the expansion of their manufacturing capabilities in order to meet growing demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global graphite market is anticipated to add 2.3X value by 2031.

Investment by Phillips 66 to increase existing production capacity of graphite by 30 KT each year by 2025.

East Asia to capture major chunk of the market and set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 14 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the applications, electrodes and refractories is projected to be the fastest-growing segment globally at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2031.

“Inclination of regulatory bodies towards eco-friendly transportation facilities to wave green flag for graphite industry over coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Key actors in the market are using the organic approach to take advantage of opportunities by investing in the research & development of new technologies. Future objectives of economies worldwide are to develop emission-free vehicles and equipment where petroleum products are used for combustion and to produce energy.

Market players are focusing on strengthening their position owing to legislations being favorable and the availability of technological vigor. Few players are even inclining their interests to adopt strategies such as forming collaborations and JVs to increase their revenue generation capacity and involvement in the value chain.

Key Segments of Graphite Industry Research

By Product Type Natural Graphite Flakes Amorphous Veins Synthetic Graphite

By Application Electrodes Refractories & Foundries Batteries Recarburisers Lubricants Friction Products Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

