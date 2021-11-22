Demand For The Nickel Acetate Market Is Set To Increase At 3.2% CAGR Over The Tenure Of 2021 To 2031

As per a recent study by Fact.MR on the nickel acetate market, sales are expected to be valued at more than US$ 52 Mn in 2021, and increase at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that the market is set to witness growth based on exclusive usage of the material in the automotive industry.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7062

The slightly consolidated market for nickel acetate is dominated by giant companies such as Palm Commodities, Fairsky Special Chemicals, Univertical, Gelest, and Liangren Chemicals. These players hold an exclusive product portfolio serving various applications in different end-use industries. All these players together hold more than 55% market share, and are observed to continue their hegemony throughout the forecast period.

However, there exists a substantial probability for the evolution of more efficient alternatives for nickel acetate, similar to the case of the development of natural fabric mordants, which is witnessing faster adoption against the use of nickel acetate-based synthetic mordants.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The nickel acetate market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2031.

North America to be the most opportunistic pocket holding more than 32% market share throughout the forecast period.

The automotive industry to experience optimistic glaze by rising at a CAGR of 3.7% over the assessment period.

Among the applications, electroplating has been the fastest-growing segment globally.

Nickel acetate with intermediate function to gain 133 BPS by 2031.

“Strengthened supply chain network backed by market players to stimulate nickel acetate market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7062

Key Segments of Nickel Acetate Industry Survey:

By Form Powder Nickel Acetate Liquid Nickel Acetate

By Function Intermediates Hydrogenation Catalysts Sealing Agents

By Grade Technical Grade Lab Reagent Grade Analytical Grade

By Application Fabric Mordant Electroplating Aluminum Surface Treatment Ceramic Glaze Others

By End-use Industry Textile Industry Automotive Industry Electrical & electronics industry Ceramic Industry Gems & Jewellery Industry Others



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7062

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: