Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Projected To Increase Its Demand Steadily In The Near Future

Posted on 2021-11-22 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

The global consumer appliance coatings market is gaining traction owing to rise in demand in diverse applications such as refrigeration, large cooking appliances, home laundry, and others. The global refrigeration industry was estimated at more than US$ 19 billion in 2018, and is growing steadily to cross US$ 28 billion by 2025. As a result, demand for consumer appliance coatings is expected to increase further over the coming years. Another key application area of consumer appliance coatings is the large cooking appliances industry, which is growing exponentially and expected to ascend at a rate of over 6% CAGR through 2025.

Though the consumer appliance coatings market has suffered a setback due the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, as things gradually get back to normal, the market is set to get back to its normal growth trajectory over the coming months.

Key Takeaways from Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Report

  • Increasing application of consumer appliance coatings in refrigeration is expected to bolster the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
  • In terms of resins, epoxy is anticipated to lead the global consumer appliance coatings market.
  • Large cooking appliances will remain another lucrative segment in terms of application.
  • Owing to high demand from countries such as China. India, and others, Asia Pacific will maintain its lead over the forecast period.
  • China, being world’s largest market for consumer appliances and large number of domestic manufacturers, will fuel sales of consumer appliance coatings throughout the forecast period.
  • Despite being negatively impacted by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the global consumer appliance coatings market will exhibit slow, yet steady recovery, by the end of 2021.

“The global epoxy resins industry was valued at an estimated US$ 6.4 billion in 2015, and is growing steadily to reach US$ 9 billion in the next few years. Epoxy resins, being a highly required resin type of consumer appliance coatings, is expected to propel the growth of the market over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global consumer appliance coatings market in terms of application, resin, and region.

This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global consumer appliance coatings market.

  • Application

    • Refrigeration
    • Large Cooking Appliances
    • Home Laundry
    • Other Applications

  • Resin

    • Epoxy
    • Epoxy PE Hybrid
    • Other Resins

  • Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

