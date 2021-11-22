Oral Care Market Opportunities and Challenges – Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report the Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 45.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80546246

The increase in the prevalence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and other dental diseases; growing awareness about oral hygiene, rising dental healthcare expenditure; and an increasing number of small/private clinics with dental dispensaries are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this market. However, the competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is hampering the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market.

By distribution channel, the Oral Hygiene Market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, dental dispensaries, and online distribution. Online distribution is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period in this segment. This high growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of e-commerce platforms focused on oral care/oral hygiene products, better convenience and availability of a variety of products through this channel along with proper discounts.

Based on product, the market is categorized into toothpaste, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. In 2019, the toothpaste segment was expected to account for the largest share of the Oral Care Market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the enormous adoption of toothpaste for maintaining oral hygiene, the treatment of dental caries, and its use in post-surgical procedures.

Opportunity: Rising trend of online purchasing and e-commerce

There has been a marked shift in distribution channel trends for oral care products in recent years. Online retailers are gradually being preferred over traditional distributors, retailers, and pharmacies. These online retailers provide a wide range of oral care products at attractive prices. The growing trend of online purchasing is supported by the increasing number of Internet users, which has reached 4.8 billion (as of July 2021) globally (Source: Kepios). According to Miniwatts Marketing Group, as of June 2019, oral care products accounted for 13% of the personal care products ordered by online portals. Moreover, purchasing oral care products through e-commerce portals offers several advantages, such as the availability of multi-brand oral care products at relatively lower prices, ease of purchasing, and free shipping.

The COVID-19 scenario has encouraged the online distribution of oral care products considerably. Due to the lockdown and quarantine measures undertaken during the pandemic scenario, consumers have increasingly shifted to e-commerce and online channels to purchase oral care products, thus further resulting in the growth of the online mode of distribution in the past year.

Challenge: Adverse effects of teeth whitening products

Although a growing trend in the oral care market, teeth whitening also has the potential to cause certain adverse effects in consumers. Repeated use of whitening products such as teeth whitening pens can cause irreversible destruction of the tooth enamel. This could, in turn, cause teeth sensitivity due to repeated erosion of the protective enamel layer. Also, the teeth whitening agent is likely to contact the gum line during use, which can cause localized irritation and pain. Whitening agents can also cause uneven teeth whitening, especially if a few or several of the teeth in the dentition are artificial.

Some of the key players competing in this market are Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Unilever PLC (UK), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Orkla (Norway), Dentaid, Ltd (Spain), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LG Household and Health Care Ltd (South Korea), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Young Dental (US), and Ultradent Products Inc (US).

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80546246

In 2019, the Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest share of the oral care market, followed by Europe. The high growth rate of this region can mainly be attributed to the increase in the number of the geriatric population associated with edentulism, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), growing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in children and adults, rising awareness about oral healthcare, and willingness to spend more on dental care.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com