Automotive Rear Lights Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The global automotive lighting market is projected to grow at 5% and will be valued at US$ 65 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030). However, the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the growth trajectory as the demand for automotives has fallen sharply. In the wake of disruption of supply chains and the shutdown of manufacturing plants, the automotive lighting market growth has been profoundly affected.

At the same time, some of the world’s leading manufacturers of automotive lighting are confident that the post-pandemic era will herald an uptick in the sales of automotive lighting. Based on these trends, Fact.MR forecasts that the automotive lighting market will experience a V-shaped recovery curve in the long term forecast period.

Key Takeaways of the Automotive Lighting Market Study

The global automotive lighting market is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 30 Bn during the forecast period, adding ~1.8X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

The cost of LEDs is much higher than traditional halogens and HID lights and is thus limited to premium markets, including luxury cars and SUVs.

Automakers are investing in deciding the designs of front headlights as it is the most attractive component of consumer focus. Thus, the front headlights segment has been the leader in the market, contributing ~60% of the global revenue share in 2019.

East Asia is projected to be the most prominent region for automotive lighting, estimated to account for more than 30% market share. However, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in China, Japan & South Korea the market growth for automotive lighting shall be impacted in the short-term.

“The automotive industry has entered a muted phase of growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to declining sales. However, the re-opening of vehicle manufacturing plants in the aftermath is anticipated to restore the growth trajectory of the automotive lighting market.” estimates the Fact.MR Analyst.

Notable Development Trends to Open up New Horizons of Growth for Automotive Lighting Market

With the latest developments on track, groundbreaking changes in lighting procedures have opened up entirely new horizons in the design of automotive exteriors and interior lighting. In addition to the introduction of emerging technologies as well as electronic modules and modular parts, the automotive lighting industry leaders are continuing to explore new growth prospects across various geographic regions. Moreover, Market players have been channelizing efforts towards strengthening their distribution channels while also focusing on establishing long term supply contracts with automobile manufacturers. For Instance, in 2018, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. developed an innovative XLS (exchangeable LED signal) lamp with different light versions to facilitate signal applications in vehicles. In the same year, LG Electronics completed the acquisition of ZKW Group, a leading provider of automotive lighting and headlights. With this acquisition, company focus is on expanding its business reach in the automotive sector.

Key Segments of the Automotive Lighting Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive lighting market offers information divided into five important segments-application, vehicle type, light source, sales channel and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Application

Front Headlights

Fog Lights

Rear Lights

Side Lights

Interior Lights

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Compact Cars

Mid-Size CarsLuxury Cars

SUVs

LCVs

HCVs

Electric Vehicles

BEV

PHEV

HEV

Two Wheelers

Motorcycles Scooters

Light Source

Halogen

LEDs

Xenon

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

