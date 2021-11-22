Platform Truck Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Platform Truck market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Platform Truck

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Platform Truck. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Platform Truck Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4813

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Platform Truck, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Platform Truck Market.



The global industrial trucks market was estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 20 Bn by 2020 end. However the most visible impact of COVID-19 has been on the automotive sector. Presently sales of industrial trucks have plummeted considerably with manufacturers scrambling to secure some capital or investor money to circumvent the crisis. Despite this, the long term outlook for the industrial trucks market looks good with the market pegged to surpass US$ 37 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030).

The COVID-19 outbreak has majorly impacted the OEMs and other players in the global industrial trucks market. Multiple end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction are shut due stringent lockdowns. This has resulted in dampened demand for industrial trucks. The demand for industrial trucks is at best moderate in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. On a more positive note, countries like China, India, and Italy have reopened their production plants, resulting in a V-shaped recovery in the industrial trucks market through 2030.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4813

Key Takeaways of Global Industrial Trucks Market Study:

The electric power source segment is estimated to account for more than 50% of the overall industrial trucks sales in 2020.

In the product segment, competition will steam up between sit-down and stand-up counterbalance industrial trucks through 2030.

Industrial trucks below 2.5 tons will continue their foray in the industrial trucks market, gaining 180 BPS in its market share by the end of 2030.

Europe is foreseen to remain a prominent region, accounting for more than 35% of the global share in the industrial trucks market.

“Globally, industrial trucks sourcing might get dearer due to disturbances within supply chains. Industrial trucks manufacturers will delay new launches by at least a few quarters amidst COVID-19, which in turn will hamper demand prospects of industrial trucks”opines the Fact.MR analyst.

Expansion & Product Launches in Long Term to Spur Regional Hegemony

Fact.MR reveals some of the key renowned players in the industrial trucks market such as Raymond Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej, Doosan Industrial Vehicle Co. Ltd., and others. The companies are emphasizing on seeking new orders from emerging countries along with the launch of new products to cater to the demand from end users. For Instance,

In 2019, Jungheinrich AG launched the latest version of its extra slender electric tow tractor, the EZS 130 at InterAirport. With a width of merely 600 mm, the truck is designed to be a space-saving tagger train for the maneuverable transportation of small parts.

In 2019, the Hangcha group launched a series of medium level order pickers with a total load capacity of 1100 lbs. The company launched this product specifically for the American market to collect new orders and generate sizeable revenue pools.

In 2019, Kion Group AG pursued its growth strategy with the construction of a new industrial truck plant in Ko?baskowo, near Szczecin, Poland. The additional plant in Poland will complement the existing production facilities of the KION Group across Europe.

Key Segments of the Industrial Trucks Market

Fact.MR’s study on the industrial truck market offers information divided into four important segments – product, power source, capacity, end-use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Hand Truck Two-Wheeled Hand Truck Dolly Floor Hand Truck

Pallet Jack Manual Pallet Jack Powered Pallet Jack

Walkie Stacker Manual Walkie Stacker Powered Walkie Stacker

Pallet Truck

Platform Truck Walkie Platform Truck Rider Platform Truck

Counterbalanced Lift Truck Sit-Down Counterbalanced Lift Truck Stand-Up Counterbalanced Lift Truck

Reach Truck

Turret Truck Operator-Down Turret Truck Operator-Up Turret Truck

Order Picker

Sideloader

Tow Tractor

Personnel And Burden Carrier

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Tow AGV Unit Load AGV Unit Load AGV Light Load AGV Fork AGV



Power Source

Electric

Conventional (IC Engine)

Manual

Capacity

Below 2.5 Tons

Below 2.5 Tons

End Use

Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing Food & Beverages Automotive Pharmaceutical Chemical General Manufacturing Aerospace & Defence



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4813

Key Question answered in the survey of Platform Truck market report:

Sales and Demand of Platform Truck

Growth of Platform Truck Market

Market Analysis of Platform Truck

Market Insights of Platform Truck

Key Drivers Impacting the Platform Truck market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Platform Truck market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Platform Truck



More Valuable Insights on Platform Truck Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Platform Truck, Sales and Demand of Platform Truck, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/electric-golf-cart-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-up-to-2031/

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com