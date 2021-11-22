Sales Of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer And Repositioning Devices Are Expected To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 7% To Top A Valuation US$ 500 Mn By 2031

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Market.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Air Assisted Transfer Device

Slide Sheets

Transfer Accessories Usage Type Single Patient Use

Reusable Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Scope Performing or carrying out patient lateral transfer is one of the most overlooked activity, however, with the rising number of injuries taking place during transfer is resulting in the increased focus on the patient lateral transfer. Manufacturers are also providing various devices for safe patient handling during the transfer reducing the risk of injury.The devices or products for transfer are also being made using materials that are easy to clean and can be disinfected properly. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global patient lateral transfer market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global patient lateral transfer market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global patient lateral transfer market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to patient lateral transfer. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global patient lateral transfer market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global patient lateral transfer market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global patient lateral transfer market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – patient lateral transfer. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global patient lateral transfer market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of patient lateral transfer. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for patient lateral transfer manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Considering the wide scope of the global patient lateral transfer market, the report offers in-depth and segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global market for patient lateral transfer is segmented on the basis of product type, usage type, and region. This segmentation also provides country-wise forecast on all the key parameters. The report’s last section comprises of the global patient lateral transfer market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global patient lateral transfer market. 4 Forecast Highlights on Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market North America is expected to dominate the global patient lateral transfer market. By the end of 2022, North America is projected to exceed US$ 100 million revenue. Increase in chronic and lifestyle diseases, the rise in Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs) among healthcare workers are some of the factors driving the market for patient lateral transfer in North America.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Owing to the significant investment by the government and major market players in healthcare, and research and development infrastructure are some of the factors fueling market growth in APEJ.

Air assisted transfer device is expected to be one of the most preferred product for patient lateral transfer. Accounting for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017, Air assisted transfer device is projected to surpass US$ 150 million revenue by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, slide sheets are also expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Compared to the single patient use products, reusable devices or products for patient lateral transfer will gain maximum traction in the global patient lateral transfer market. Reusable patient lateral transfer products are expected to account for maximum revenue share by the end of 2017. Between 2017 and 2022, reusable products are projected to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 100 million. The report also offers a detailed profile of some of the leading players in the global market for patient lateral transfer, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Getinge AB, Airpal, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sizewise Rentals, LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc., Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., and Alimed Inc.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer, Sales and Demand of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

