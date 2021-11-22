Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market Is Poised To Grow Healthily At A Growth Rate Of 8% Over The Forecast Period 2021-2030

The Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market is expected to rise at a very promising 8% CAGR during the period of assessment from 2020 to 2030. The Fact.MR report states that the Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market is expected to be adversely affected in the short term during the coronavirus crisis. The decline in manufacturing activities of household appliances and consumer electronics during the pandemic will hurt the short-term prospects of the Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market.

“The rising demand for food products in controlled temperature environments is boosting the demand for refrigeration and freezing applications. Similar uses in consumer appliances will support market growth following the end of the pandemic for the foreseeable future,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request Sample of Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=371

Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, application, and key regions.

Product Type

Foam-Blowing Agent

Solvent and Reagents

Application

Residential Refrigerators

Commercial Refrigerators

Insulated Containers and Sippers

Insulating Construction Material

Analytical and Scientific Application

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market – Important Takeaways

Function of cyclopentane as a refrigerant and blowing agent is contributing substantially to revenue, driven by extensive use in commercial and household refrigerator production.

Refrigeration applications of cyclopentane are rapidly gaining traction owing to rise in food and beverage industries.

Asia Pacific is a major Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market supported by the presence of major refrigeration product manufacturers. North America is also gaining ground with high adoption rates of consumer appliances.

Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market – Driving Factors

Material innovations in refrigerator protection products is a key growth factor.

Demand for eco-friendly alternatives to HCFCs in refrigeration and freezing applications to bolster market growth.

Niche demand for cyclopentane as an insulation material in construction projects creates growth opportunities.

Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market – Leading Constraints

Health risks associated with cyclopentane restricts adoption rates.

High capital cost for purchase and installation procedures restrains cyclopentane applications.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted cyclopentane supply chains around the world and hurt production activities, as a result of lockdown measures imposed by governments around the world. The pandemic has also reduced demand for consumer appliances such as stabilizers and refrigerators in the short term. Also, the suspension of construction activities will also hurt market prospects. However, recovery will be steady, as the industry is likely to remain affected by economic uncertainty, even after the pandemic comes to an end.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=371

Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the cyclopentane report, which helped to deliver projection on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (political economic, and business environment outlook, which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for cyclopentane has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of the cyclopentane along with their detailed profiles. Essential and Up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of the cyclopentane, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Leading producers in the Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market are Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Dymatic Chemicals Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc. Major manufacturers are focusing on expansion of production capacities to keep up with demand, in addition to collaborations with end product manufacturers. For instance, BASF has entered into a collaboration with Whirlpool for the production of residential refrigerators which use cyclopentane.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on Foam-Blowing Agent Cyclopentane Market. The market is scrutinized according to product type (foam-blowing agent, and solvent & reagents), and application (residential refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, insulated containers & sippers, insulating construction material, and analytical & scientific application, and others) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com