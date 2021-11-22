High Quality Low Voltage Motors Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

250 Pages High Quality Low Voltage Motors Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of High Quality Low Voltage Motors to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of High Quality Low Voltage Motors.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of High Quality Low Voltage Motors market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on Market Insights of High Quality Low Voltage Motors, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of High Quality Low Voltage Motors Market.

Growing need for cost efficient energy source continues to remain a major factors fuelling adoption of low voltage motors in various industries. Manufacturers are integrating intelligent technology in low voltage motors, which is projected to impact growth of the global low voltage market positively. A recently compiled report by Fact.MR, the global low voltage motors market is projected to represent more than US$ 35,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Adoption of low voltage motors continue to increase attributed to various microeconomic and macroeconomic factors. Growing demand for capital and consumer goods has led manufacturers to adopt intelligent machines, which helps in making analysis of actual needs during the production process. On the basis of this predictive analysis, the end users can extend the lifetime and reduce the downtime by cutting the energy consumption by nearly 10%.

In addition to adoption of smart technology, the manufacturers are also embedding advanced features that are specific to the end use industry. For example, manufacturers are integrating flameproof attributes in the low voltage motors for activities specific to mining industry. Demand for cast iron motors for the underground mining activities will continue to remain high attributed to corrosion-resistant and moisture-resistant features.

Surge in demand for wastewater treatment due to growing industrialisation is projected to impact global market growth of low voltage motors positively. Increasing industrial activities leads to generation of wastewater globally. Treatment of wastewater is projected to fuel growth of the global market of low voltage motors. Growing need to upgrade, retrofit, and replace the water treatment equipment will further rev up demand for low voltage motors in various industries.

F&B Manufacturing to Remain a Leading Segment

Although IE2, IE3 and NEMA premium motors continue to witness significant adoption among manufacturers, IE4 is projected to witness robust demand attributed to high efficiency. IE4 motors is marketed to the industrial end users as “Supreme Premium Efficiency” motors. Bound to such factors, adoption of low voltage motors is likely to remain a lucrative option for end users.

IE2 efficiency class motor continues to sell more than other motors in the global market. Demand for IE2 motors is projected to grow at a faster pace attributed to high efficiency features. Currently, the IE2 efficiency class segment is projected to represent more than US$ 5,000 Mn globally.

By sector type, the F&B manufacturing segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022. In terms of revenue, the others segment is projected to represent more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2017-end.

Adoption of low voltage motors for pumps and fans will continue to remain high globally. The pumps & fans segment is projected to represent more than US$ 6,000 Mn in the global market by 2022- end. However, the extruders segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR through 2022.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of low voltage motors are Siemens, ABB, Nidec Group, GE WEG Electric Corp, Hyosung Corporation, Toshiba, Shangdong Huali, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Teco Electric & Machinery, and Regal Beloit.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

High Quality Low Voltage Motors Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth High Quality Low Voltage Motors brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

High Quality Low Voltage Motors Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of High Quality Low Voltage Motors and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

High Quality Low Voltage Motors Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

High Quality Low Voltage Motors Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

Post COVID consumer spending on High Quality Low Voltage Motors: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on High Quality Low Voltage Motors Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of High Quality Low Voltage Motors, Sales and Demand of High Quality Low Voltage Motors, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

