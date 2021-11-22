Aviation Connector Market Exhibits A Strong Growth Trajectory With 6.3% CAGR Between 2021 And 2031

Surge in new air travelling routes and a substantial increase in frequency of existing routes will continue to bolster growth for the aviation connectors market. Growing demand for budget air travelling impels the addition of aircrafts to commercial fleets. Since aviation connectors are crucial to the functioning of aircrafts, manufacturers will witness an increase in revenues. The global aviation connector market will grow at a steady 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Major players are prioritizing countries with air-force projects in the pipeline. Strategic partnerships with airplane manufacturers continue to be a popular growth strategy. Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, production, and distribution channels are witnessing a steep decline in operations. However, preventive government strategies to recover the economic loss of COVID-19 will present gainful opportunities through 2030.

Key Takeaways of Aviation Connector Market Study

Fiber optic connectors are the most remunerative product type with more than 30% share of the total market value. Upgraded safety features, and prominence of in-flight entertainment are main drivers of demand for this product type.

High speed connectors offer lucrative growth opportunities with an impressive 6.5% CAGR through 2030. The need for increasing data transmission speeds to cater to an exponential increase in air traffic drives the demand for high-speed connectors.

Circular shaped connectors exhibit share-wide dominance accounting for over 66% share of the total market value. Prevalence of circular geometry in aircraft parts and propulsion components are central to growth in this segment. ‘

Rectangular aviation connectors are an upcoming category that match the new designs of modern aircrafts. The shape segment will continue to capture market share at ~6% CAGR through 2030.

Commercial end-use generates maximum revenues for manufacturers with over 56% share of the total market revenue. Multiplying customers on the back of increasing disposable income and hectic work life drive the demand for commercial aircrafts and the resultant demand for aviation connectors.

Global success of start-ups propel the investments of high-net worth individuals in business jets. The business jets end-use segment is a high-growth segment with the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

North America and Europe, together account for over 39% share of global sales. Presence of prominent manufacturers coupled with aviation technology advancements is the root cause of this market share.

Global Aviation Connector Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global aviation connector market is segmented on the basis of type, shape, end use and region.

Type

PCB Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

High Power Connectors

High Speed Connectors

RF Connectors

Others

Shape

Circular

Rectangular

End Use

Commercial

Business Jets

Military

Others

The report covers following Aviation Connector Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Aviation Connector Market

Latest industry Aviation Connector Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Aviation Connector Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Aviation Connector Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Aviation Connector Market major players

Aviation Connector Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

