Mist Eliminator Market Is Set To Grow At A Value Cagr Of 3.6% And Reach ~Us$ 846 Mn By 2030-End

The global mist eliminator market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 592 Mn in 2020 and surpass US$ 846 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030). Demand for mist eliminators continues to gain a boost from the expansion of power generation and chemical industry in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. This, in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the players in the mist eliminator market by the end of 2030. However, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the mist eliminator market is experiencing significant setbacks in 2020, as the uptake by end-use industries moves on a downward trend.

Manufacturers are strategizing on working closely with their customers and suppliers to understand their specific needs and serve them with high-performance mist eliminators. In addition, to remain competitive in the future, key players are focusing on supplying tailor-made solutions to their customers according to their plant requirements. This is anticipated to raise the sales of mist eliminators in the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways of Mist Eliminator Market Study

Under the Covid-19 impact, the global mist eliminator market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 253 Mn and grow at a value CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Sales of wire mesh mist eliminators are forecast to grow 2.3X over vane mist eliminators in 2020.

Vane mist eliminator is expected to account for 1/3rd of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period.

Use in power generation industry is anticipated to grow, gaining 410 BPS in its market share through 2030.

Metal mist eliminators are projected to account for 65% of the total sales in 2020 and create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 185 Mn during the forecast period 2020-2030.

South Asia & Oceania’s market is expected to record a relatively high value CAGR of 4.6% through 2030.

North America is projected to be valued 4X the revenue of South Asia & Oceania’s market and account for major chunk of the global market value.

Key Segments of the Mist Eliminator Market

The Fact.MR’s study on the mist eliminator market offers information divided into three key segments—type, material, end-user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type

Wire Mesh

Vane

Fiber Bed

Material

Metal

Polypropylene

FRP & Others

End User

Oil & Gas

Desalination

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

