Global Pallet Jack Market Has Witnessed Rapid Growth Over The Years, And Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Nearly 9% Over The Forecast Period 2020 To 2030

The global pallet jack market is niche in nature, and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. Pallet jacks are primarily used in factory or warehouse premises to move material. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a marginal effect on the demand for pallet jacks. Sales are projected to decline by 8,000 units in 2020 as compared to 2019. However, the resumption of manufacturing operations in prominent countries such as China, the US, India, and Germany would boost the growth of the pallet jack market in the near future.

According to Fact.MR, global demand for pallet jacks will hit a valuation of US$ 242 million by 2030 end.

Key Takeaways from Global Pallet Jack Market Study

The powered pallet jacks segment is expected to account for more than 60% of total pallet jack sales in 2020.

There will be close competition in end-use segments between the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors for pallet jack sales over the forecast period.

The below 2.5 tons segment leads the pallet jack market, and will gain 180 BPS in its market share by the end of 2030.

Europe is foreseen to remain a prominent region, accounting for more than 40% of the global share in the pallet jack market.

“Nowadays, preference for pallet jacks on rental basis rather than purchasing has become a key trend among various end-use verticals. New entrants in the rental business are frequently examining the workflow and modernizing their business processes, which, in turn, is foreseen to boost the growth of the pallet jack market,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Pallet Jack Market

Fact.MR’s study on the pallet jack market offers information divided into four important segments – product, capacity, end use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Manual Pallet Jacks

Powered Pallet Jacks

Capacity

Below 2.5 Tons

2.5 to 5 Tons

Above 5 Tons

End Use

Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

General Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defence

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Pallet Jack Market

• Canada Pallet Jack Market Sales

• Germany Pallet Jack Market Production

• UK Pallet Jack Market Industry

• France Pallet Jack Market

• Spain Pallet Jack Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Pallet Jack Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Pallet Jack Market Intelligence

• India Pallet Jack Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Pallet Jack Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Pallet Jack Market Scenario

• Brazil Pallet Jack Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Pallet Jack Market Sales Intelligence

