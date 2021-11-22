Improving Hygiene Awareness Among People Is One Of The Major Factors For Market Growth

Global cosmetic wipes market is undergoing a steady growth due to various factors such as rapid population growth in the developing regions of the world and the rapid urbanization. Due to the fast paced lifestyle of today, consumers are opting for products that save their both time and energy and are convenient to use. It is in this context that global cosmetic wipes market is undergoing a steady expansion. There are different types of cosmetic wipes available in the market today. Some of them carter to the usual needs like washing hands, for removing makeup, for feminine hygiene purposes and other personal cleansing, etc. Besides this, there are cosmetic wipes available in the market that are herbal or botanical based wipes and contain natural extracts such as aloe vera, especially for the skin care segment. There are special types of cosmetic wipes available in the market that cater to facial care category and for the purpose of anti-ageing. Such type of cosmetic wipes help in removing wrinkles and hyper pigmentation in the skin. There are various other types of cosmetic wipes available in the market today that cater to the personalized needs of the consumers.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=118

The global cosmetic wipes market is slated to touch a value of US$ 1,771.6 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Cosmetic Wipes Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dry wipes segment is slated to touch a value of US$ 601.2 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The dry wipes segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the drug stores cosmetic wipes segment will reach a value of US$ 312.1 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The drug stores cosmetic wipes segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the acne-prone wipes segment is slated to reach a value of US$ 557.6 Mn in 2022. The acne-prone wipes segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the acne-prone wipes segment. Fact.MR forecasts that the absorbent cotton cosmetic wipes segment will exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2022. Absorbent cotton cosmetic wipes segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the material used segment by 2017 end and is expected to lose some market share by the end of the year 2022.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=118

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for cosmetic wipes, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Hengan International Group Company Limited, Albaad Massuot, Kimberly-Clark, Rockline Industries, Procter & Gamble, Nice-Pak Products, Johnson & Johnson, Diamond Wipes International and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA.

Key Segments in Cosmetic Wipes Industry Research

Product Cosmetic Wet Wipes Cosmetic Dry Wipes

Material Use Absorbent Cotton Cosmetic Wipes Non-woven Fabric Cosmetic Wipes

Application Cleansing & Makeup Removal Cosmetic Wipes Moisturizing Cosmetic Wipes Exfoliating Cosmetic Wipes

Distribution Channel Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Modern Trade Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Specialty Stores Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Medical Stores & Pharmacies Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Online Retail



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Cosmetic Wipes Market

• Canada Cosmetic Wipes Market Sales

• Germany Cosmetic Wipes Market Production

• UK Cosmetic Wipes Market Industry

• France Cosmetic Wipes Market

• Spain Cosmetic Wipes Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Cosmetic Wipes Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Cosmetic Wipes Market Intelligence

• India Cosmetic Wipes Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Cosmetic Wipes Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Cosmetic Wipes Market Scenario

• Brazil Cosmetic Wipes Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Cosmetic Wipes Market Sales Intelligence

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=118

Crucial insights in the Cosmetic Wipes Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Cosmetic Wipes Market Basic overview of the Cosmetic Wipes Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Cosmetic Wipes Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Cosmetic Wipes Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Cosmetic Wipes Market stakeholders.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: