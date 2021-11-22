Global Dishwashing Products Market Was Valued At Around Us$ 18 Bn In 2020, And Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 35 Bn By 2031, Rising At A CAGR Of 6%

Dishwashing will continue to play a pivotal role in culinary businesses across the globe. However, the production of dishwashing detergents or machines is expected to witness impedance. Considering the rising raw material prices, manufacturing of dishwashing products is becoming less attractive. In addition to this, global industrial regulatory authorities are downgrading the use of dishwashing products as they are derived from toxic chemicals. While dishwashing products will serve the purpose of cleaning utensils & cutleries, consumers are expected to witness adverse impacts from exposing their vital organs such as hands and mouth to such products. Furthermore, strict rules are imposed on dumping dishwashing chemicals, which becomes a lofty barrier for manufacturers.

According to the recently-published Fact.MR report, the global dishwashing products market is expected to incur a listless growth during the forecast period, 2017-2022. By the end of 2022, the global dishwashing products market will reflect less than 3% CAGR, procuring just over US$ 19.5 Bn in terms of revenues.

Key Highlights from the Report

In 2017, nearly 40% of global dishwashing products market value will be procured from sales of hand dishwashing products. The report also anticipates that dishwashing machines will also secure a considerable share over global revenues over the forecast period. Europe will remain the largest market, and the most attractive market for dishwashing products through 2022. Rising disposable incomes of European consumers, increasing investments in Europe’s foodservice markets, and higher preference to technologically-advanced dishwashing continues to account for higher sales of dishwashing products in this region. Manufacturing of dishwashing products is hypercritical in nature, and involves stringent monitoring. Industrial regulations implemented in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region are observed favorable for large-scale manufacturing of dishwashing products. APEJ countries such as China offer ample resource availability for manufacturers, who are further motivated in setting up production units across such low-wage countries. The report expects that between 2017 and 2022, the APEJ dishwashing products market will create an absolute $ opportunity of over US$ 800 Mn. Proactive consumer lifestyles in North America are also expected to impact the sales of dishwashing products in the US and Canada. Lesser time consumed for rinsing will promote the use of dishwashing products in this region. By the end of 2022, more than US$ 4 Bn worth of dishwashing products will be sold across North America. In 2017, more than one-third share of global dishwashing products revenues will be accounted by sales of these products through modern trade channels. Dishwashing liquids will be viewed as top-selling form of dishwashing products in the global market. While the overall market continues to grow at a sluggish pace, the demand for dishwashing liquids will create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 1 Bn by 2022 over 2017.

The Clorox Company, Kao Corporation, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Mcbride Plc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Unilever N.V., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Colgate-Palmolive Company are key manufacturers of dishwashing products, which are expected to remain active in the expansion of global dishwashing products market through 2022.

Key Segments Covered in Dishwashing Products Industry Research

Product Liquid Dishwashing Products Powder Dishwashing Products Gel Dishwashing Products Tablets Dishwashing Products

Material Use Synthetic Dishwashing Products Natural Dishwashing Products

Sales Channel Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Specialty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Application Residential Dishwashing Products Commercial Dishwashing Products Store-based Dishwashing Products Non-store-based Dishwashing Products



