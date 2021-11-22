Oat-based Snacks Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Oat-based Snacks Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global oat-based snacks market size is expected to register revenue of USD 23.45 billion from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy food and rapidly changing dietary preference has majorly driven market growth. Oats have high nutritional values including vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, thereby expected to propel the demand for this product.

Request a Sample Copy of Oat-based Snacks Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-oat-based-snacks-market/request-sample

Oats helps to balance the sugar level in the blood, reduce the bad cholesterol level, and promote weight loss due to its antioxidant property. Several health benefits of oats have encouraged the manufacturers to add oats-based snacks in their product line. For example, in 2017, General Mills and Nestle entered the joint venture and provides a wide range of cereal bars with three different ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, almond and crispy chocolate to gain traction among the young population looking for nutrition rich breakfast.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 4.0% during the forecast period. In recent years, major international investors implemented some marketing strategies including merger & acquisition, product launches, and innovation to cater to rising demand for healthy oats snacks. For example, in 2018, Britannia Industries inaugurated NutriChoice Oats Almond & Chocolate cookies due to increasing demand for healthy and nutritious snacks in India.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of more than 5.0% during the forecast period.

Oat-based savory product is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Europe held the largest market share of around 33.5%, in 2018 in terms of revenue.

Major players operating in the market are Quaker Oats Company, , Britannia Industries, Seamild, Bobo’s Oat , Nairn’s Oatcakes, General Mills, and Pamela’s Products,

Access Oat-based Snacks Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-oat-based-snacks-market

Oat-Based Snacks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com