Content Delivery Network Market Prominent Global Players and Recent Developments, 2025

The global content delivery network (CDN) market size is anticipated to be USD 23,064.3 million by the end of the forecast year 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast duration. Rapid growth in data consumption and internet traffic is attributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for online gaming, internet advertisement and over-the-top (OTT) is projected to bolster the market growth.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing volume of content sharing over the internet coupled with easy accessibility of high-speed internet connection is driving the market growth. With the increasing demand for Over the Top (OTT) and Video-on-Demand (VOD) services, the demand for uninterrupted content delivery is gaining traction. Easy availability of mobile network and broadband services coupled with a significant reduction in data cost is attributing to the growth of the market.

The popularity of digital marketing and online gaming is gaining traction in countries such as China and India. Further, technological advancements and the rollout of the 5G network are also creating a lucrative opportunity. To stay competitive in the market, key service providers are focusing on vertical and horizontal integration. Additionally, the increasing digitalization of the media and entertainment industry is further supplementing the industry’s growth.

Content-Type Insights

Depending on the content, the content delivery network (CDN) market is categorized into dynamic CDN and static CDN. In 2018, the dynamic CDN accounted for USD 6,979.6 million, primarily because of increasing demand for video-streaming services in real-time, increasing demand for online gaming, and voice over IP (VoIP). Consumers prefer to access a variety of content on single platforms and operators are aiming to provide through network and delivery optimization techniques.

Increasing demand for better e-commerce services from consumers is also proliferating the growth of CDN solutions. Changing consumer preferences is supplemented by increasing penetration of digital devices and easy availability of high-speed internet. E-commerce players and retailers are continuously trying to offer improved content owing to cater to changing consumer demand.

Regional Insights

In 2018, North America accounted for the highest share in the market with over 41% of the share in the market. Increasing demand for 4K contents, rapidly rising population of internet users, and availability of high-speed internet connection are attributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of various CDN providers attributes to the growth of the market. For example, major companies such as Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Akamai Technologies, and AWS among others.

APAC is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing media and entertainment industry, rapidly growing e-commerce industry, and rolling out of high-speed internet connectivity are augmenting the regional growth. The Middle East &Africa, on the other hand, is witnessing significant growth in the e-commerce industry and the installation of high-speed network connectivity.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has a moderate effect on the content delivery network (CDN) market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the closure of various operations thereby, delaying the fulfillment of various network-related infrastructure projects. Additionally, the demand from BFSI and travel industries has witnessed a significant decline as these sectors were forced to close their operations. However, the demand for CDN is gaining traction from the media & entertainment industry owing to increasing consumption in content as people are staying at their homes. Additionally, healthcare and e-commerce sectors are gaining increasing demand for CDN solutions thereby, proliferating the market growth.

